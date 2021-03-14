Rockets Defensive Star Unlikely to Become A Member of the Warriors

As the Golden State Warriors begin to move into the second half of their season, many have begun to question if this team can make a consistent push to make the playoffs. When they play well together, they look to be a competitive western conference foe.

However, those times have come every so often. It’s even gotten to the point where Golden State’s superstar and two-time MVP Steph Curry is yelling at his teammates to help pump them up during the game, something we have hardly ever seen.

One way the Warriors would be able to make an adjustment for this half of the season would be to bring in another player via trade. One player targeted by media lately, P.J. Tucker, would be a great addition to this team. Yet as the NBA trading deadline inches closer we’re beginning to learn more about who is, and isn’t, in the running for Tucker.

The Rockets Are Looking For A New Team For Tucker

Currently, the Houston Rockets are looking for a new home for their defensive savant. On the season, Tucker is averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.9 steals and shooting 36.6% on field goals and 31.4% behind the three-point line.

For lack of better words, it hasn’t been Tucker’s best year. It’s actually his worst during his Rockets tenure. As a result of his displeasure with his role and the organization, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas discussed what’s happened lately with Tucker and what will become of the situation next.

“We’re going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore,” Silas stated via NBC Sports. “I was under the assumption that he was going to be playing tonight, and he didn’t play. That was disappointing, but there’s no secret that it’s been a rough year.”

“He decided that he was just not really with it, and we decided that that’s a good idea. Let’s move on.”