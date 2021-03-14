Rockets Defensive Star Unlikely to Become A Member of the Warriors

As the Golden State Warriors begin to move into the second half of their season, many have begun to question if this team can make a consistent push to make the playoffs. When they play well together, they look to be a competitive western conference foe.
However, those times have come every so often. It’s even gotten to the point where Golden State’s superstar and two-time MVP Steph Curry is yelling at his teammates to help pump them up during the game, something we have hardly ever seen.
One way the Warriors would be able to make an adjustment for this half of the season would be to bring in another player via trade. One player targeted by media lately, P.J. Tucker, would be a great addition to this team. Yet as the NBA trading deadline inches closer we’re beginning to learn more about who is, and isn’t, in the running for Tucker.
The Rockets Are Looking For A New Team For Tucker
Currently, the Houston Rockets are looking for a new home for their defensive savant. On the season, Tucker is averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.9 steals and shooting 36.6% on field goals and 31.4% behind the three-point line.
For lack of better words, it hasn’t been Tucker’s best year. It’s actually his worst during his Rockets tenure. As a result of his displeasure with his role and the organization, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas discussed what’s happened lately with Tucker and what will become of the situation next.
“We’re going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore,” Silas stated via NBC Sports. “I was under the assumption that he was going to be playing tonight, and he didn’t play. That was disappointing, but there’s no secret that it’s been a rough year.”
“He decided that he was just not really with it, and we decided that that’s a good idea. Let’s move on.”
Silas said PJ Tucker did not practice yesterday. Before the game, Silas found out he was not going to be playing. At some point during the game, there was a mutual agreement between PJ, his agent and Rafael Stone that PJ will not be with the Rockets anymore.
— ClutchFans (@clutchfans) March 12, 2021
Would Tucker Fit In As A Warrior?
On the outside looking in, Tucker would be an upgrade for the Warriors. Typically, Tucker is a very reliable defender and capable offensive threat who has a knack for making corner three-point shots.
Within the Warriors’ free-flowing offense, he would potentially be able to help spread the ball to ensure it’s not as stagnant, set screens similar to that of star forward Draymond Green to help free up Curry or All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson when he returns, or others. He also could guard the opposing team’s best forwards, and at times centers.
Upon closer examination of the current Warriors teams, and Tucker’s want to compete for a championship right now, it may be best that the Warriors avoid going after Tucker. While he brings valuable experience to the team, he, unfortunately, would create a logjam at the forward / swingman positions as he would operate within the same space as Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., at times Green, and Paschall.
For the Warriors in this scenario, it would turn into subtraction by addition. They may be better off continuing to develop their younger players or look at other players, even Rockets, who may be available.
