Warriors Players & Ownership Split on Potential Roster Changes: Sources

Just a few months after winning an NBA Championship, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to find their footing. They currently sit at 11-11 on the year, which places them in ninth place in the Western Conference, settled in the middle of the Play-In Tournament race.

With their struggles, the Warriors have been involved in their fair share of trade rumblings, but Bob Myers seems intent on waiting it out. However, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, ownership could get stubborn even though it may hurt them in the short term.

“They’re getting pulled in two directions because there are some people in that organization who are just committed to playing it out and letting the young guys take over slowly, and there are others, like some of the players, who want to go out and do what they can to win now,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “That argument is strong because you’re not going to have Steph [Curry] playing like this forever. But ownership believes in the young guys, and guess who signs the checks?”

Stephen Curry was HOOPING tonight 💦@StephenCurry30: 32 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/39ceKilp9F — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2022

Curry is playing at an MVP level this season. So far this year, he’s appeared in 20 of their 22 games, playing 34.7 minutes per contest. The star guard is averaging 31.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game on 51.8% shooting from the field and 43.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors ‘Worried’ About Bench Unit

While Curry may be playing some of the best basketball of his career, the same cannot be said about Golden State’s bench unit. In years past, the team’s benches have been solid, but this season, it’s made up of mostly youngsters who have struggled to find their place.

According to other sources, the Warriors are “worried about everybody” on the bench this season.

“The injury to [Donte] DiVincenzo has been tough for them because they were hoping to put a lot on him early in the year,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The young guys have not gone into their roles the way they wanted. Right now, it is a lot more than the off-court stuff that they are worried about. They’re worried about everybody beyond that starting five.”

It may be a slow start to the process, but the process is underway nonetheless 🫡 Steph, Klay, and Draymond would be scarier with a deep bench! pic.twitter.com/R4bmQGrhNx — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) November 30, 2022

DiVincenzo dealt with an injury at the beginning of the season and hasn’t lived up to expectations since returning. On top of that, James Wiseman got sent down to the G League, and reports have indicated that Jonathan Kuminga hasn’t dealt with his lack of playing time well.

Warriors Testing Out New Bench Strategy

With how much the Warriors’ bench has struggled, Steve Kerr has been forced to test out new ideas. One of them is throwing Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins in with the bench guys late in games.

“That reality has sent coach Steve Kerr searching for the past month, rearranging second-unit combinations on a regular basis,” wrote Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “This past week — culminating in the 124-107 blowout of the Clippers on Wednesday night — it seems Kerr has finally landed on a strategy with lasting potential. Draymond Green is now the conductor of a second unit that also includes the scorching Andrew Wiggins, shooting a career high from the field (50.6 percent) and from 3 (43.4 percent).”

That being said, Green’s ability to help rally the bench guys in spurts doesn’t change the fact that Golden State’s depth is far from what it used to be.