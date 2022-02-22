Former Warrior, NBA Champ on the Comeback Trail With New Deal

After failing to catch on with an NBA team ahead of the 2021-22 season, a former Golden State Warriors point guard is looking to work his way back into the Association. Per the latest update to the league’s transaction log, Quinn Cook has put pen to paper on a G League contract.

Exactly which team Cook will play for has yet to be determined, but he’s now part of the available player pool.

When the 28-year-old was cut by the Blazers during training camp, he found himself signing with the Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban, which competes in the VTB league and EuroCup. However, he appeared in just six games for the team before the two sides opted to part ways.

Now, Cook looks to be on the comeback trail in his home country. And moving up the ranks through the G League has worked out for him before.

After going undrafted out of Duke in 2015, Cook made the most of his time with the Cavs’ affiliate, the Canton Charge. Over parts of two seasons with the developmental team, he put up 22.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.7% from deep.

While he ultimately never saw the floor in Cleveland, he did land 10-day contracts with the Mavericks and Pelicans during the 2016-17 campaign.

That fall, Cook was a training camp casualty of the Hawks, but he had shown enough to that point to land with Golden State, where he became one of the league’s biggest two-way success stories. He went on to play in 107 games with the Warriors from 2017 to ’19, averaging 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists and shot 41.8% from three.

He won a title with the team in 2018.

When the Warriors allowed him to walk, he signed on with the Lakers for the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign and got another championship ring as a result. Before his brief overseas turn, he had another cup of coffee with the Cavs.

More recently, Cook announced his children’s television program Playwatch, which was created to “let children all over the world know that they can change the world, they can be superheroes and that they can do anything they want to no matter the color of their skin.”

Mulder Gets G League Deal, Too: Report

Cook reportedly wasn’t the only former Warrior to make the G League jump recently. According to Hoops Rumors’ JD Shaw, combo guard Mychal Mulder has also signed a deal with the developmental outfit.

After spending parts of two seasons with the Dubs in ’19-20 and ’20-21, the one-time JUCO All-American failed to lock down his spot on the team during camp in October. He was subsequently signed to a two-way contract by the Magic, with whom he appeared in 15 contests.

Over 82 career NBA games, including 11 starts, Mulder has averaged 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He’s also at 36.5% as a long-range shooter.

