Warriors Re-Sign Affiliate Player via Hardship Exception

The Golden State Warriors have definitely fared better than a lot of NBA teams (so far) amid the league-wide havoc caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. However, the team has still suffered multiple big losses on the wing recently.

Over the last few days, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee have all entered health and safety protocols. Consequently, the Warriors have lost 45.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game worth of production.

However, due to recent changes to the Association’s hardship exception, the team was prompted to bring in a little bit of help.

As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Wednesday, Golden State is set to re-sign affiliate player Quinndary Weatherspoon to 10-day hardship deal.

Weatherspoon Was With the Warriors During Training Camp





Play



NBA Shooting Guard Workout Quinndary Weatherspoon| Ryan Razooky Welcome to Ryan Razooky Basketball, Mikey Williams & FlightReacts Trainer, enjoy the video! Follow on Instagram / Tik Tok @R2bball -Use this link to train with Ryan Razooky every monday ryanrazooky.com/zoom-workouts/ -Use this link to get your own TrueSpin Basketball truespinbasketball.com/ -Use this link to get Ryan's Shooting Program R2bball.com 2021-06-15T15:01:17Z

Weatherspoon, who was a second-round pick of the San Antonio Spurs coming out of Mississippi State in 2019, is a player who knows the Warriors well. During training camp, he was inked to an Exhibit 10 deal so that the team’s affiliate in Santa Cruz would retain his G League rights.

He saw just one minute of action with the big club during preseason play before getting waived.

Since that time, he has been putting his best foot forward with the development team. In nine appearances for Santa Cruz (including five starts), the former First-Team All-SEC pick has averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has also knocked down 90.5% of his foul shots.

Although the 25-year-old lacks elite height for a two-guard, he’s a load at 210 pounds and his 6-foot-9 wingspan, fluidity of movement on the court and shooting potential (he was a 39.6% three-point shooter during his final year as a collegiate) combine to make him an intriguing add.

Before joining up with the Warriors, Weatherspoon spent two years with the Spurs organization on two-way deals.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Iggy Misses Practice

The Warriors are experiencing some bumps and bruises beyond those players in health and safety protocols. As relayed by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, forward Andre Iguodala did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to swelling in his knee, which has been an issue throughout the campaign.

As a result, he is not expected to play when the Warriors return to court on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, No. 7 overall pick Jonathan Kuminga — who was limited to just six minutes of action on December 20 against the Sacramento Kings — was at practice and is expected to be ready to go for the Grizzlies game. Kuminga has been dealing with some back tightness.

The 19-year-old is in the midst of an important time for his development. He has started consecutive games for the Warriors and he’s less than a week removed from scoring a career-high 26 points against the Toronto Raptors.

READ NEXT: