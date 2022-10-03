Warriors Release Young Guard During Preseason: Report

The Golden State Warriors did a great job re-shaping their roster this offseason. They lost a few key players in Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica, all of whom played important roles during the team’s NBA Championship run.

However, they replaced those players will solid additions in free agency, signing Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green to contracts. Plus, they brought in a few decent players through the draft and on training camp deals to compete for a roster spot.

One of those players, Mac McClung, was just released, though. The young guard played well for the team during Summer League, but the Warriors will be bringing in Ty Jerome instead, who was just waived by the Houston Rockets after being traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“The Golden State Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Warriors intend to bring in guard Ty Jerome on a camp deal after he clears waivers,” reported Shams Charania of The Athletic.

McClung played in one of Golden State’s two preseason games against the Washington Wizards. In his one appearance, he played 12 minutes, dropping nine points, two rebounds, and two assists on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 shooting from behind the three-point line.

In tandem with that move, the Warriors are also making two more.

Warriors Make More Moves

Golden State released McClung in order to make room for Jerome, but they also made another pair of moves. Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the Warriors will be signing Anthony Lamb. In order to make room for him, they released big man Trevion Williams.

“The Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal to compete for a roster spot, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Lamb has played 26 games for Houston and San Antonio over the past two NBA seasons,” Charania tweeted.

Williams played in both of the Warriors’ preseason games, but only totaled a little over 10 minutes. His best performance came in their second game, where he dropped two points, six rebounds, and two assists on 1-of-3 shooting.

As for Lamb, he struggled to shoot efficiently in the NBA, but played well in the G League last season. In 31 appearances with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, played 34.4 minutes, averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 46.6% shooting from the field and 39.0% shooting from three-point range.

While he may not have been talking about the training camp players, Stephen Curry recently spoke out about Golden State’s youngsters.

Curry Sounds Off on Warriors Young Core

The Warriors have a great mix of veterans and young players on their roster, and it could be difficult for them to find minutes for everybody. However, Curry said that they just have to find ways to get the youngsters involved.

“We’re trying to find just the right patterns, right way to approach the game on both ends of the floor,” Curry stated. “Getting [Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin] comfortable with some of our actions, and then also featuring their talent and their skill sets and just trying to instill as much confidence, and that’s the way it’s supposed to go in training camp.”

As Golden State continues to figure out their roster, they will also have to continuously figure out how to get their young players minutes.