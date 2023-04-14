Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Breaks Silence After Being Cleared for Game 1 vs. Kings

Andrew Wiggins is set to suit up for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday for their Game 1 against the Sacramento Kings. Wiggins’ return will mark the first time he’ll step on the floor for the Dubs since February 13.

In the days leading up to the opening matchup in Sacramento, the 28-year-old spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area and discussed his mindset heading into the playoffs, explaining that he’s going to whatever he can to help the Warriors win.

“I’m approaching these playoffs the same way, just going in there and leaving it all on the floor,” Wiggins said. “I’m trying to get every rebound, trying to defend full court, trying to score the ball. Whatever I can do to help us win.”

The former No. 1 overall pick then opened up about his time away from the team, sharing that he’d watched every game he could and looked for ways that he could impact winning.

“I tried to watch every game I could,” he said. “I was trying to find ways to feel like I’m involved and a part of the team. I always feel I can help the team,” he said. “But I was just watching to see what we didn’t do well that game, or what we could have done better. But every game, they fought. Sometimes we made mistakes down the stretch.”

He revealed that the thing that he missed most about lacing ’em up for the Dubs was the competition.

“The competition,” he added. “Just going out there and competing with these guys. Being out there with them on the floor and around the locker room and on the road trips. Just being around the fellas. And having fun. Playing basketball and having fun.”

Steve Kerr Speaks on Andrew Wiggins’ Return for Warriors-Kings

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibbs,” shortly after the news of Wiggins’ planned return broke Thursday. He told the hosts that he believes the Canadian wing will be ready to go when he hits the court.

“The biggest thing with Andrew [Wiggins] will be the rhythm,” he explained. “Going from not playing to the playoffs. That’s a pretty big leap. He’s looked great over the last week. He’s feeling good and he’s ready to go.”

Andrew Wiggins Looked Good in Scrimmages Leading up to Warriors Return

Rumblings of Wiggins’ return to the lineup first started on Monday, when ESPN’s Kendra Andrews chatted with the same radio show. She reported that she’d heard he’d be good to go for Game 1, after looking good in scrimmages and practices all week.

“The Warriors are planning on having [Andrew Wiggins] for Game 1,” Andrews told the hosts. “That is the absolute plan. I’ve been told that maybe he could have [played]. He was looking good in his scrimmages and practices. They wanted to play it really safe with keeping him out of that Portland game, but the Warriors are happy with his progression. If he’s starting or not, I don’t know. I remember when Stephen Curry came back from his injury in the playoffs last season, they elected to bring him off the bench for the first two games. So that’s not out of the question for Andrew Wiggins, who missed two months. But, the thing about Andrew Wiggins is that he was able to work out while he was away from the team. So the team is feeling comfortable about bringing him along a little bit quicker and having him ready to go in Game 1.”