Warriors a Top Landing Spot for Veteran Big Man: Analyst

Draymond Green may still be out and Kevon Looney is suddenly missing free throws at an alarming rate, but there’s still hope that the Golden State Warriors will be solid at the center spot come playoff time.

After all, former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman is apparently tearing it up in practice and he and Green both figure to be back before the postseason.

That said, there’s a thought that the Warriors could — or, maybe, should — hit the buyout market for a stone-cold five-man who is actually ready to contribute right now. And considering the current lack of such a player on the team’s roster, that’s probably a reasonable concept.

To that end, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley just made a prediction about a particularly tantalizing target for Golden State.

For his latest exploration of the buyout market, Buckley attempted to read the tea leaves on several of the NBA‘s top buyout candidates. It’s a list that includes Magic center Robin Lopez, whom some have called an ideal fit for Golden State.

Although there have been reports that Lopez isn’t looking for a new gig, Buckley believes that the 14-year vet could definitely be doing better somewhere else:

The Magic already had Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba in the center mix before Lopez arrived. Not to mention whenever Jonathan Isaac makes it back to the hardwood, his ideal spot in the modern NBA might be at the 5, too. So, Lopez’s fit was awkward from the start, and that awkwardness hasn’t disappeared, which is why he seldom sees the floor (27 games, 466 minutes) despite being rock-solid at both ends.

As such, he’s predicting that the sides will negotiate a buyout. And he listed the Warriors as a top landing spot, adding:

Lopez reportedly hasn’t pushed for a buyout, per Stein, but hopefully the basketball gods intervene. He has too much to offer as a reliable defender, active rebounder and hook-shot specialist to spend the rest of this season stranded on Orlando’s sideline.

The Lakers and Sixers were also namechecked as potential destinations for Lopez.

Still Gettin’ It Done

At the ripe old age of 33, Lopez continues to be an effective player in the pivot, even as his court time has dwindled in Orlando. Per 36 minutes, he’s averaging 16.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, a career-high 3.4 assists and 1.2 blocks this season. Meanwhile, the Magic’s defense has been 2.9 points per 100 possessions better when Lopez has been on the court this season.

Unfortunately, he has been limited to 27 appearances and just 17.3 minutes played per game.

The big man may be significantly closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but he’s still good enough on both ends of the floor to play postseason minutes. And that’s exactly the kind of player the Warriors could use, if they can stomach waiving one of their current ballers to clear a spot.

