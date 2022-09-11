Warriors Guard Could Step Into Major Role Behind Stephen Curry

After winning their fourth title in eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors will be playing defense this season. Despite losing a few key pieces this summer in Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica, they replaced them with Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.

However, there are some areas on the team where Golden State could stand to improve. There could be some questions at the backup center position if James Wiseman struggles, but more notably, they don’t have a ton of guard depth behind Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole.

Replacing Payton with DiVincenzo helps that a ton, but outside of those three (and Klay Thompson, who’s more of a wing), the Warriors could look to improve. According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors are hoping Ryan Rollins step up into that role.

“They hope recently drafted Ryan Rollins, on a multiyear guaranteed deal, is an answer, but he spent the summer rehabbing from a foot fracture discovered in a post-draft physical,” they wrote. “There’s optimism that Rollins will be ready for camp, per sources, but the team will know more about his status in the next couple of weeks as everything ramps up.”

Ryan Rollins a walking bucket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JHeHFj4IFA — ‎De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) June 24, 2022

The Warriors selected Rollins with the 44th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and promptly inked him to a three-year, $4.8 million deal.

Plus, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Rollins had a lot of fans at the draft.

Teams Were Very Impressed With Rollins

The 20-year-old slipped into the second round of the draft, but he was apparently high on teams’ draft boards. A Western Conference executive told Deveney that organizations around the league valued Rollins highly.

“A lot of teams were impressed by him before that draft,” the executive told Deveney. “He is a mature kid with a mature game, he is a leader, very confident guy. They were a good team in Toledo, probably should have been in the NCAA tournament because they won a lot of games (26-8).”

this block by Warriors second-round pick Ryan Rollins at the NBA draft combine 👀 pic.twitter.com/VxDTF1lZZn — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 26, 2022

Rollins spent two years at Toldeo, but he really stood out in his second season. In the 34 games he appeared in his sophomore season, Rollins played 32.7 minutes per contest. He averaged 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 steals on 46.8% shooting from the field and 31.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

His game should translate beautifully to the NBA, too.

Rollins’ Game Fits Well in NBA

In addition to speaking about teams’ fondness of Rollins, the executive told Deveney that the guard’s game should translate well to the league.

“He has a game that translates to the NBA because he can handle the ball and distribute and can create his own shot,” said the executive. “You want to see his 3-point numbers get better (31.1% in college) but he has the stroke for it, he just might need some adjustments. And he can defend. If he shows he is up for it, I think they’ll throw him in the fire. They don’t have a ton of other options.”

Although Curry, Poole, and DiVincenzo will be above him in the rotation, Rollins could have a real opportunity to earn a regular spot in the lineup next season.