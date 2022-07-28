Warriors Sign 20-Year-Old Guard to Contract: Report

The Golden State Warriors roster is going to look a bit different next year. While they were able to capture the NBA crown this past season, the departure of multiple key rotational pieces has forced them to adjust on the fly.

These adjustments include signing guard Donte DiVincenzo to a contract and inking veteran big man Jamychal Green to a deal as well. However, as the Warriors continue to flesh out their roster, it’s becoming clear that youth is important to them as well.

In this year’s draft, they took a few promising players, and they just inked one to a shiny new contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors have signed second-round rookie Ryan Rollins to a three-year deal.

“Golden State Warriors No. 44 pick Ryan Rollins is signing a three-year, $4.8 million rookie deal, his agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier of @SteinbergSports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal is fully guaranteed in first two seasons, and has significant guarantee in Year 3,” Charania tweeted.

The 20-year-old will head into the league with a nice safety net to back up the supreme confidence he has already exemplified in his short time with Golden State.

Rollins: ‘I Was Pretty Underrated’

On June 27, Dick Vitale of ESPN tweeted out an article from NBC Sports Bay Area, stating that Rollins was the steal of the draft. When asked about that notion, Rollins agreed, saying that he was “underrated” coming out of college and will end up being one of the best players in the class.

Yes ⁦@SteveKerr⁩ ⁦@warriors⁩ I believe got a slam dunk sleeper in the 2nd round in ⁦@UToledo⁩ ‘s RYAN ROLLINS – credit GM Bob Myers https://t.co/LHLvmMlu2W — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 28, 2022

“Yeah, I believe so, too,” Rollins said when asked about the comments. “Me and Dick think alike a little bit … I was pretty underrated coming from a mid-major and whatnot. Not everybody got to see me still through this process, but I think I’m one of the better players in this draft.”

Ryan Rollins agrees that he's one of the steals of the draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/t7kftKFrJD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 29, 2022

Rollins wasn’t able to participate in Summer League due to an injury, but he put up some impressive stats in his final season at Toldeo. In 34 appearances, Rollins averaged 18.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field and 31.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

When it was revealed that Rollins would be forced to miss Summer League, the rookie was disappointed, but he stated that his goal was just to keep pushing forward.

Rollins: ‘It’s Just a Part of My Journey’

The youngster was forced to sit out of Summer League due to a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Although he noted his disappointment at not being able to participate, Rollins said that there was nothing left to do but accept it and “enjoy the process.”

“That’s for sure going to be tough because I was very excited to play in the summer league and the California Classic and all that,” Rollins said. “I think it’s just a part of my journey. God puts his battles for the strongest people, so it is what it is. I can’t do nothing about it, I’m just going to learn during the process.”

While it’s unlikely that Rollins ends up cracking Golden State’s rotation next year, their willingness to hand him a three-year contract shows how much they believe in the 20-year-old rookie.