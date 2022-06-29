Blockbuster Warriors Proposal Brings All-NBA Wing to the Bay Area

For Golden State Warriors people, Andrew Wiggins’ exorbitant contract has been a point for discussion since before the 2021-22 campaign began. With the former No.1 overall pick slated to make $33.6 million in the final year of his deal next season, many have felt as though the time is nigh for the team to cash in on the pact before it expires.

That urgency to get out from under him has only increased with the Dubs expected to dole out a massive extension to Jordan Poole, who averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 assists per game this past season.

However, after Wiggins became a first-time All-Star in ’21-22, as well as a key cog in the Dubs’ effort to recapture the NBA championship, there’s suddenly a thought that they could re-up with both Poole and Wiggins — luxury tax be damned.

Or, there’s a third path that Golden State could take with their star wings.

Instead of retaining Wiggins, the team could bring back Poole and then swing their other All-Star for another long-term, building-block type piece. Should he elect to go down that road, team president Bob Myers may do well to consider the following blockbuster trade…

Mega-Deal Nets Pascal Siakam

Earlier this month, Bleacher Report‘s Grant Hughes pitched Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam as a no-brainer target for the Warriors, writing, “Siakam’s secondary shot creation would force defenses to divert attention from Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.”

In an effort to facilitate the two-time All-NBA pick’s relocation, this is the trade we’re pitching:

Golden State Warriors receive F Pascal Siakam and a 2023 second-round pick

Toronto Raptors receive G/F Andrew Wiggins, G/F Moses Moody and a 2023 first-round pick (top-eight protected)

The rationale here is that you’re committing to paying the big bucks for a roster built to contend for multiple more titles. And Siakam’s existing contract gives you an additional year beyond that of Wiggins’ deal while bringing in another All-Star who’s bigger and slightly more capable of generating his own offense.

He’s also a player who can log minutes in the frontcourt, leaving Poole more room to operate alongside Klay Thompson on the wings.

Wrote Hughes: “Siakam would also supercharge the Warriors’ transition attack. His full-speed spin moves are classified as deadly weapons in several states.” Meanwhile, the Raptors would go all-in on a Scottie Barnes-OG Anunoby-Fred VanVleet (and Wiggins?) core.

At This Point, Keeping Wiggins May Be the Move

While there has been a long-running assumption on the part of some that Wiggins isn’t long for that Bay life, his performance during the playoffs — particularly on the defensive end — has others wondering whether the baller might have made himself indispensable.

Wiggins’ 2022 postseason line of 16.5 points, 7.5 boards, a steal and a block per contest (with shooting splits of 47-33-65) was solid, if unspectacular. However, he was low-key one of the most impactful players on the floor throughout the Dubs’ title run.

Golden State outscored playoff opponents by a whopping 9.3 points per 100 possessions when Wiggins was on the floor, the No. 3 mark team-wide. Meanwhile, the club was 2.4 points/100 poss. better defensively when the 27-year-old played.

“We’d be dead without him,” declared Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the team’s WCF bout with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

