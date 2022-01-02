NBA Coach Says Unlikely Warriors Starter Deserves MVP Consideration

The Golden State Warriors could have two MVP candidates in their starting lineup, one NBA coach suggests.

Steph Curry has emerged as a frontrunner for what would be his third league MVP honor this season, scoring 27.7 points per game while constantly giving headaches to opposing defenses. But Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder suggested that Golden State’s low-scoring defensive stopper should be in consideration for the award as well.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Snyder Shares Love for Warriors Starter

Speaking before Saturday’s game between the Warriors and Jazz, Snyder said that Draymond Green’s impact on the game goes well beyond the stat line. While Green may not have the typical resume for a league MVP — averaging 8.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game — Snyder said he still deserves to be in the conversation.

“I don’t think I have to qualify this by saying no disrespect to Steph or to Rudy (Gobert), but Draymond Green is as unique of a player and is having as good of a year, I think,” Snyder said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “If you want to put someone in the MVP conversation, he’s someone. … Maybe the numbers don’t match up to some of the numbers that other guys put up.

“But as far as the way that he impacts the game, whether it’s his passing, his defense — which you obviously know how we feel about Rudy’s versatility and the things that he does — Draymond’s like that, he just does it his way. Then you add the leadership that he shows and the way that he communicates; he’s an unbelievable player.”

#DraymondGreen x #NBAAllStar 👀 Leads all Forwards in NBA in assists per game

👀 Leads NBA in defensive rating 1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES pic.twitter.com/y1u42NttEC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 25, 2021

It’s not a view widely shared across the NBA. Green doesn’t show up anywhere in NBA.com’s Kia MVP Ladder, which ranks the top five candidates. The Warriors big man also doesn’t appear anywhere in the next five players mentioned or the additional five listed for consideration. Curry has regularly topped this list, though in the edition published on Dec. 31 fell to third behind Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Green Mentioned for Another Honor

There could be a chance that Green earns some hardware at the end of this season, even if it likely won’t be the MVP trophy. Many have floated him as a Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner, and Green himself said he would like to take home the honor in part to show his growing children just how much of an impact he can make on the court.

Draymond wants to show his kids how good he is at basketball 💙 pic.twitter.com/9l8pWgzytU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 22, 2021

“So that is motivating to me, to play well in front of them so that they have an understanding of what I do,” Green said in November. “Most importantly, I want to win, I want to be Defensive Player of the Year again, and I want to be an All-Star again. That is motivating for me because a lot of people had counted me out. Same mistake people made before when I first came into the league.”

Steve Kerr on if it's possible Draymond Green will be ready for the next game: "There's optimism… We'll see if he clears protocols tomorrow, and we're hopeful, but we don't know yet." — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) January 2, 2022

In the immediate future, Green is working to return from the league’s health and safety protocol. Green missed the team’s 123-116 win over the Jazz on January 1, but head coach Steve Kerr said there is hope that he could be back in time for the team’s game against the Miami Heat on Monday.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors