Warriors Fans Deliver Mixed Reactions to Team’s New Jerseys

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the world. They just won their fourth championship in the last eight seasons after enduring two years of injuries and struggles. But despite the odds being largely stacked against them, they managed to prevail.

And while this offseason hasn’t gone perfectly for them, they’ve managed to make some key additions. After losing Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. in free agency, they replaced them with Donte DiVincenzo and Jamychal Green. But those aren’t the only changes they’ve made.

It was recently announced that the Warriors have made a new addition to their jersey lineup. They have unveiled their new Statement Edition uniforms for the upcoming season. NBA.com put out an article about the announcement, stating that the main draw of the uniforms is the words “Golden State” on the chest.

“The Warriors revealed their new Statement Edition look for next season, which will feature “Golden State” across the chest. That will mark the first time the phrase is prominently displayed across the team’s jersey since 1975,” wrote NBA.com.

On this day in 1971, we officially became the “Golden State” Warriors.#DubNation, it’s time to make our next Statement.@Rakuten || Statement Edition pic.twitter.com/ssk6aHg35C — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 2, 2022

However, while the league and the Warriors are obviously very excited about the new jerseys, fans on Twitter had mixed reactions.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Jerseys

Whenever teams drop new jerseys, fans let them know their thoughts on Twitter immediately. Sometimes, that’s because they love the design the team came up with. Other times, they’re not a huge fan of them. But in this case, it was a bit of both.

Jason Dumas, the Sports Director at KRON4 News of The Bay Area, tweeted about how much he likes the jerseys. He said that he lives the navy and gold and even referenced the same factoid that NBA.com pointed out.

Digging the Navy/Gold combo for the Warriors’ newest alternate jerseys. “Golden State” across the chest and feature the Air Jordan Jumpman logo, is the first time the wordmark is displayed prominently on a Warriors uniform since 1975. pic.twitter.com/OCS4L1alK5 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 2, 2022

However, simultaneously, lots of fans said that the jerseys remind them of collegiate uniforms.

Warriors “statement” jerseys are making a boring statement. These kinda look like college jerseys somehow pic.twitter.com/JBvSrFwmfn — T🫠🫡🫣STEEZ (@t_steezy90) August 3, 2022

Most mentioned that they look like the jerseys that the University of Michigan rocks.

They got the Michigan jerseys 😭 pic.twitter.com/hx0DLYXsXt — LeMessi☔️ (@DontHateRah) August 2, 2022

And while the two jerseys do look fairly similar, some said that it was just a tribute to Jordan Poole, who played his college basketball at Michigan. But somehow, it feels like there was a bit of sarcasm embedded in the comment…

Love how they made a new Michigan jersey for Poole 10/10 — Asami Kyo (@AsamiKyoGa2) August 2, 2022

Past the Michigan comparisons, some believed that the Warriors were just stealing jersey concepts from the Indiana Pacers.

The Warriors just dropped new Pacers jerseys https://t.co/lJPndw6cd4 — RyanEL_KEY (@RyanEL_KEY) August 2, 2022

But others went right back to college, hinting that the jerseys resemble those of Murray State – where Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went to school. The Warriors took down Morant and the Grizzlies in the second round of this past year’s playoffs.

Golden State Warriors so obsessed w/ Ja Morant they decided to wear his college jersey https://t.co/b96ecuBRZM — Connor Dunning (@CDunning929) August 2, 2022

As if that weren’t enough college references, Sean Keane of Golden State of Mind made another, and it was even backed up by a tweet from the college themselves.

Warriors Jerseys Compared to California’s

On August 2, Keane put out a seemingly sarcastic article comparing the Warriors’ new jerseys to those of the California Golden Bears.

“That’s the blue and gold of the Cal Bears, baby! A jersey that says, we’re headed to the Sweet Sixteen every 25 years or so! A basketball tradition that’s so special to UCLA and USC that they’re fleeing the Pac-12 conference to avoid it! Roll on you Warriors! You know it. You tell the story,” Keane wrote.

The official account of the California Golden Bears men’s basketball team even tweeted out the comparison themselves…

So, what do you think of the new jerseys? Sure, they look a bit like college jerseys, but they can still be a stylish alternative. Right?