Warriors’ Steph Curry, Ayesha Rock Underwear for ‘Brangelina’ Costume

One of basketball’s biggest power couples channeled Hollywood’s iconic duos for a viral Halloween costume.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, turned into Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for an epic Halloween shot that the NBA player shared on social media. The two had a busy Halloween, wearing one family-themed costume and then going for the more adult tribute to an iconic moment in “Brangelina” history.

Currys Go All Out

Steph and Ayesha Curry took on Hollywood for their costumes this year, going down to their underwear to recreate the scene in the 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, where Pitt and Jolie’s romance first began. The scene captured the aftermath of an explosion, where the titular stars were caught bewildered while wearing just their underwear.

The picture was a big hit, racking up more than 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments. Many from around the NBA shared their appreciation, including Steph Curry’s teammate, friend and golf partner, Andre Iguodala. The couple had a costume change when celebrating with their kids, with the entire family dressing up as pirates.

The Currys go all out for Halloween 🎃 🏴‍☠️ [via @ayeshacurry] pic.twitter.com/zHhCJBBmCl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 1, 2021

This is not the first time that the Warriors star has shared the spotlight with his wife. Ayesha Curry became a fixture on television during the team’s five-year run to the NBA Finals and has made her mark as an entrepreneur, opening restaurants in the Bay Area. Back in September, the pair gained some accolades for their more elegant attire at the annual Met Gala, which had been delayed from the previous year due to the pandemic. As ESPN noted, Curry and his wife joined a number of other athletes at the star-studded event.

“The sports world was well represented at the event, as athletes such as event co-chair Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook, and at least one Seattle Seahawks superfan (looking at you, Ciara) flexed their fashion chops while adhering to the ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ exhibition theme,” the report noted.

Curry Family Busy Off The Court

While Steph Curry is putting in plenty of time on the court while leading the Warriors to a 5-1 start this season, he has also been busy in a number of endeavors with his wife off the court. The pair teamed up to create the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which provides opportunities for disadvantaged youth in the Bay Area. Since the start of the pandemic, the charity has helped to distribute close to 17 million meals to families hit hard by its economic impact.

Thanks to @StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry for taking time to sit down and talk about @eatlearnplay foundation & the @Workday Charity Classic. What an amazing charity golf event raising money to help the Bay Area. #DubNation FULL VIDEO & STORYhttps://t.co/TuHakxpqWm pic.twitter.com/0StqdZS5z3 — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) September 13, 2021

In September, the pair announced a new angle to the endeavor — a bus that could help boost the mobile food distribution efforts.

“It’s been such a passion project,” Ayesha Curry told KGO-TV. “This bus is going to help us meet people where they are. We are going to be able to provide 500,000 pounds of produce a year to the community. 50,000 hot meals, 100,000 books at least to kids in the community. We hope this is a small step in meeting people where they are.”

