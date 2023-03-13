Steph Curry Sounds Off on Andrew Wiggins Amid Extended Warriors Absence

It’s been an odd year for the Golden State Warriors. After bringing home the Larry O’Brien trophy last season, they’ve struggled a lot, as their bench depth has failed them, and injuries have plagued their year. Even now, they are still without Andrew Wiggins.

However, Wiggins isn’t injured. He is currently away from the team due to personal reasons, with no timetable for his return. It’s an unfortunate situation, but when asked about Wiggins’ absence, Stephen Curry offered nothing but support to his teammate.

“Friend to friend, teammate to teammate. Just sending him support,” Curry said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “This is a tough situation in terms of him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that’s all that matters. … I’m sure he’s missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him too.”

Here is Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins’ extended absence “This is a tough situation with him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball.” pic.twitter.com/nBf6o2qMrC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2023

Wiggins has not appeared in a game for the Warriors since February 13 against the Washington Wizards, meaning he has now missed 11 games in a row.

While providing an update on “Steiny & Guru” of 95.7 The Game earlier this month, Warriors GM Bob Myers said that the plan isn’t for Wiggins to miss the entire season. That being said, they are not going to rush him back.

“I don’t think that’s what anybody is planning for,” Myers said when asked if Wiggins would miss a long portion of the rest of the season. “But we’ll leave that in its own place. That’s not the expectation. I think what you’re asking is – could he remain out for a long, long time? I don’t think that’s happening. I’m going to leave that alone. Hopefully, when he gets back, whatever words he would like to say on it, which I don’t think will be much since it’s his private life, he will do.”

Play

Bob Myers Give Good News On Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins Warriors GM Bob Myers joins the show to talk about the current winning streak and is this the best basketball he has seen from this team this season. Bob also talks about Curry injury and when he expects to see him on the court again. Download the Audacy app to never miss any of your… 2023-03-01T22:26:11Z

Jrue Holiday Praises Stephen Curry

In other news, the Warriors recently took down the Milwaukee Bucks at home, and after the game, Jrue Holiday showed serious love to Curry, who came in clutch for Golden State down the stretch of the game.

“I mean, it felt good,” Holiday said of his defense on Curry via the NBA’s official website. “Steph’s gonna be Steph, so he’s gonna hit shots. He’s gonna make big plays. But I think, at the end of the day, at the end of regulation, we still had a chance to win. I mean, essentially, we had the game, but I was being stupid. So, against, Steph’s going to be Steph, and I feel like the game plan worked. Just have to execute a little bit better.”

Klay Thompson Shows Love to Draymond Green

On top of that, Draymond Green also played an impressive game against the Bucks, doing all of the little things, as he normally does, to help his team get the win. After the contest, Klay Thompson acknowledged his efforts, praising the veteran star for his performance.

“He’s a winner,” Thompson said of Green via NBC Sports Bay Area. “No matter what these jokers on television say, or players around the league, the hardware and resume speaks for itself.”