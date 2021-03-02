Warriors’ Steph Curry Admits That He Senses Some Bitterness in the League

It’s no secret that the Golden State Warriors were once an elite team that teams struggled to defeat. All-Star Steph Curry even believes that the Warriors still have a target on their backs from almost five years ago. After a tough 117-91 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, Curry sounded off on critics of the team’s inconsistencies and stated that he still believes that there’s still some sourness left from opponents in the league after the Golden State dynasty from a few years ago.

Curry Senses Bad Blood

In his postgame interview, Curry brought up the fact that he believes that some teams might still be holding on to some feelings from seasons ago, saying that: “Teams still want to beat us and beat us bad. They still have a lot of memories from the last five years.”

The Warriors arguably had one of the best starting lineups during their championship run from 2015-2019. Curry with the addition of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and even Kevin Durant for a period of time, seemed to be unbeatable, bringing home three NBA titles to the Bay Area. A few of these rings, however, came against All-Time great LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, this success came to an end after losing to the Toronto Raptors in their last Finals appearance back in 2019 and then missing the playoffs completely last season.

Curry managed to score 16 points in his 26 minutes of play in their blowout loss at the Staples Center against LeBron’s Lakers. The Warriors are not the same team without Klay Thompson. This entire season the team has struggled with consistency while still being playoff contenders in their conference. However, the team still understands that other teams are out to get them and they have quite a lot to prove.

After acquiring their last title in 2018 against LeBron and his Cavaliers, the Warriors dynasty faded into the background like other organizations. The team lost Durant to the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason after that title then lost Thompson for the last two seasons due to injuries. After that the Warriors fell from the top to the bottom, quite literally finishing last in the entire league.

Since their triumphant run, Curry and company have been trying to get back on track. Despite their many injuries and what seems like a completely different roster, the Warriors are sitting as the eighth seed in a competitive Western Conference. Curry is one of the front-runners for MVP so far this season along with LeBron. After winning against the Lakers in their first matchup, now it is evident that the Lakers are trying to get payback. However, it seems that it is getting a bit personal. Surely, Curry hopes to lead his team back to the top in these upcoming seasons.

