Steph Curry ‘Bored’? Warriors Star Sounds off on Mental Challenge

For much of the season, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been in the clutches of a gnarly shooting slump. His individual struggle amid an otherwise sterling campaign for the team has seemingly brought the two-time NBA MVP back down to the realm of mere mortals.

Since the Warriors’ dynasty began in 2015, that’s not a place where Curry has spent a lot of time.

More recently, though, he has more closely resembled the unstoppable force that Dub Nation has come to know. Over his last seven games, Curry has averaged a cool 25.6 points per game. And while that number may not blow socks off, his shooting splits of 46.7% from the floor, 42.7% from three and 93.9% from the line should.

Given his unparalleled success as a shooter — not just over the last handful of games, but throughout his career — one has to wonder whether Curry always has the same zest for firing away. The Warriors’ top dog answered that very question during his February 9 guest spot on Dubs Talk.

Curry on Whether He Gets Bored Shooting the Ball





Play



Stephen Curry 35 PTS 10 AST Full Highlights vs Knicks 🔥 New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors – Full Game Highlights | February 10, 2022 | 2021-22 NBA Season 🔴$100K KNOCKOUT GAME FEAT ADIN ROSS, SUPREME DREAMS, CASH NASTY, AND MORE youtu.be/wXadLA9LTTI 📌 SHOP OUR MERCH: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights 📌 SUBSCRIBE, LIKE… 2022-02-11T05:36:53Z

During his back and forth with host Grant Liffman, Curry touched upon a number of intriguing subjects, including his thoughts on the way in which Steve Kerr utilizes his talents in-game.

However, the baller perked up when Liffman asked whether shooting the ball ever becomes a same ‘ol proposition for him.

“That’s a great question,” Curry said. “When you’re tired, it’s a mental challenge to try and come with the same energy and the same intentions of what you’re doing because fatigue is a threat to any kind of progress in that respect.”

Turns out, the Warriors star is still able to get up for each and every shot he fires off, physical and mental exhaustion notwithstanding.

“But, I wouldn’t say I ever get bored because there’s always an inherent challenge to the workout that you’re doing. You never go out there without a prescribed amount of shots you have to make or a certain percentage. So, that competition keeps it fresh all the time.”

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Iguodala Out for Lakers Game

The Warriors were overjoyed when forward Andre Iguodala returned to the fold on Monday after an eight-game absence. However, the 38-year-old logged just six minutes of action before his back tightened up on him. And he didn’t see the floor in either of Golden State’s last two games.

“It’s a concern. He hasn’t played and then his first game back, it tightens up, so it’s definitely a concern,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We need him. You can see how good he was in that first half. He just does so many things for us. So I’m definitely concerned.”

Unfortunately, his latest setback looks to have cost him at least one more game. Per the latest injury report for the Warriors’ Saturday night showdown with the Lakers, Iguodala is listed as OUT due to low back tightness.

James Wiseman and Draymond Green continue to be out as well, while Quinndary Weatherspoon is on G League assignment.

READ NEXT: