Warriors Star Sends Strong Message to Celtics Ahead of Game 5

Stephen Curry knows he’s going to be hounded by the Boston Celtics in Game 5 but he’ll be ready for it as he looks to lead the Golden State Warriors to a series lead in the NBA Finals.

Curry is averaging a whopping 34.3 points per game and is shooting nearly 50% from the field and 3-point range in the series. Curry knows the Celtics will throw everything they have at him in Game 5 but isn’t worried.

“I think I’ll be ready for that. We’ll be ready for that, whatever it is,” Curry told reporters after Sunday’s practice. “But at the end of the day, for us to be successful and win two more games, it comes down to the way we defend, the way we bring intensity, especially to start games. Understand how they respond after losses.”

The Celtics are 7-0 this postseason after a loss, while the Warriors are 6-0. Golden State is hoping to break that perfect mark by the Celtics and head to Boston with a chance to wrap things up.

“That was one of the big points in the series — two great teams that know how to respond and know how to win in other people’s buildings,” Curry said. “They have shown that, and we have shown that. We have to be ready for that response and hopefully throw the first punch tomorrow.”

Curry Enjoying Watching Tape of Big Game 4 Performance

Curry has put the Warriors on his back and is coming off a masterpiece of a performance in Game 4 when he put up 43 points with 10 rebounds and 4 assists. He’s enjoyed watching the tape in preparation for a crucial Game 5.

“It’s cool. You watch film, there’s a lot of different emotions because usually you know the outcome of the game,” Curry said. “Whether you play well individually or not, you always know what happens at the end. It’s like watching the end of a movie. It’s always nice to know that the movie turns out great at the end.

“But I think it’s more so just the balance of watching what worked and trying to understand those patterns so that you can repeat that for the next game. Maybe anticipate some adjustments that might happen. Try to slow it down and try to be one step ahead of that.”

The Celtics have thrown everything at Curry but he needs just a sliver of space to get his shot off. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart is not discouraged and is looking forward to trying to slow down the two-time MVP again.

“It’s basketball. It happened. We let it happen, but it happened,” Smart told reporters on Sunday. “We get an opportunity tomorrow to come out and make up for it. That’s all it is. He had a great game. You tip your hat off to him. He’s a great player. But it’s only one game, and we’re on to the next one.”

Warriors Feel They Have a Lot Left in the Tank

The Warriors are playing in their sixth finals in eight years and Curry doesn’t see their success slowing down anytime soon. Curry is 34, while his running mate Klay Thompson is 32 but has fewer miles on his legs after missing 941 days with a torn ACL and Achillies.

“It’s just the work that you put into it. You know, Klay, especially, the fact that he was on a minutes restriction for like a month, and slowly got to ramp it up every couple weeks leading up to the playoffs, and then he was so proud of himself when he first eclipsed 40 minutes in a regular-season game one time,” Curry said. “We are obviously only worried about right now, but we definitely feel like we have a lot left in the tank.”

The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite for Game 5 at home against the Celtics.