Warriors Big Man Jokes About the Times Steph Curry Has Chewed Him Out

Steph Curry got unusually heated with his teammates during a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers this week, with cameras capturing his impassioned plea for them to play better. For Draymond Green, it wasn’t quite such an unfamiliar sight.

The Warriors big man joked this week about the other times he’s seen Curry get heated, explaining how the former league MVP has chewed him out at least a few different times in the past.

ALL the latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Curry Has Gotten Heated With Green Before

With the Warriors losing badly to the Clippers in their first game after the All-Star break, the broadcast captured Curry getting fiery while addressing teammates in a huddle. It was considered out of character for the normally even-keeled Curry, with ESPN reporter Nick Friedell noting on Twitter that he had never seen the Warriors star look so angry during a game.

I can't remember seeing Steph this angry during a game. And definitely not this emotional in a huddle. He's usually one of the calmest guys on the floor. https://t.co/JOmkhwm9Qs — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 12, 2021

Green was asked about the incident, saying after the team’s practice on Friday that Curry has shown some of the same fire about Green’s in-game decisions.

“Steph has yelled at me a few times,” Green said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It was about shooting the ball, as a matter of fact.”

“Like, shoot the ball!” he shouted in an impression of Curry.

Green added that he self-censored his recounting of the incident, hinting that Curry used much more raw language.

“Little different from the words I use,” Green said. “But yeah, he’s yelled at me before. For sure.”

Draymond Green details the times Steph Curry has yelled at him

-"Shooting the ball. SHOOT THE BALL!"

-"Remember when I got into with Steve (in OKC)? He yelled at me right then, too. He was sitting right next to me and stood up and yelled at me." pic.twitter.com/bQBWYDiFZx — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 13, 2021

Curry Got Point Across

While Green may be used to seeing that side of Curry, it was a different experience for some of his newer teammates. Rookie Nico Mannion, who spent the month of February with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League bubble, said Thursday’s game was the first time he had seen Curry get so animated.

Mannion said Curry was concerned about getting the team back on track. The Warriors went into the All-Star break on a three-game losing streak that dropped them down to the ninth spot in the Western Conference, falling further from the sixth spot that would allow them to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Warriors open up the back half of the season with a difficult stretch. After the game against the Clippers, the team faces a pair of the Western Conference’s top teams, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.

Nico Mannion says Steph "got his point across" to the Warriors with his in-game frustration against the Clippershttps://t.co/TNec7DOm8F pic.twitter.com/rqXlRMysDv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 13, 2021

Mannion said given the circumstances, Curry’s outburst got his point across.

“I think everyone knows he is a competitor, probably one of the best competitors I’d say, you can see that just from how much he wins and this organization’s won and he’s kind of the one behind it, him and Draymond, that was really the first time I’ve seen him that animated and he got his point across, we had a talk in the locker room after the game and we’re going to try to get this thing back on the right track,” he said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

READ NEXT: NBA Legend: Warriors’ Steph Curry Changed the Game Like Michael Jordan