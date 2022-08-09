Steph Curry & Ex-Warriors Champ Get Wild With Their Trophy [WATCH]

The Larry O’Brien Trophy continues to tour the world as each member of the Golden State Warriors‘ 2022 NBA championship team gets their moment in the sun with the big prize. On Monday, the trophy was in Simpsonville, Kentucky with former Dubs wing Damion Lee and his brother-in-law, some dude called Stephen Curry.

And while the two were there for a round of golf, the Larry wasn’t just left to sit in the cart while they played their 18 holes. Rather, it became the character that completed their championship trio.

Curry and Lee appear to have busted out the trophy at every available opportunity, placing it in the tee box as they smacked drives, shoehorning it into photo ops and, as seen in the video embedded below, performing wild, tandem dance routines around it between holes:

Let it not be said that Steph and D-Lee don’t know how to get down.

The Big Event

Curry and Lee were golfing in the Louisville area — where the latter played his college ball with the Cardinals — for a good cause. Namely, the L.E.E. Way Foundation’s Innaugural Golf Scramble, an charity event that served to benefit Louisville and Maryland youth “by providing financial resources for scholarships, youth clinics/camps, local youth programs” and more.

It was attended by a number of prominent ballers, past and present, including Lee, Steph, Anfernee Hardaway, Allan Houston, Georges Niang, Malik Rose, Dell Curry and more.

The L.E.E. Foundation was co-founded by Lee alongside his mother, Michelle Riddick, who is a registered nurse by trade and a Gulf War veteran. After the scramble was in the books, the former Warrior posted on Instagram to express his gratitude for the work that she and the rest of the foundation team did in organizing the event.

“Special shoutout to my mom who was the driving force behind talking to everyone and coordinating everything! Love you ma!” Lee wrote. “Thank you to @theleewayfoundation team for helping out in so many ways and the endless support of what we stand for!”

Lee’s Fresh Start

Steph Curry, Nolan Smith, Damion Lee and the NBA Championship Trophy all in a 30 second video at the University of Louisville Golf Club. @Dami0nLee @StephenCurry30 @NdotSmitty @NBA @UofLGolfClub pic.twitter.com/qI8G8ZLM1X — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) August 8, 2022

In his fourth and final season with the Warriors in 2022-23, Lee averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and an assist in just under 20 minutes per outing. However, by the time the playoffs had rolled around, he had largely been relegated to fill-in duty and garbage-time runs.

So, it wasn’t exactly shocking when he and the Dubs parted ways this summer. It didn’t take him long, though, to find himself in another good situation. During the opening days of free agency, the 29-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the rival Phoenix Suns.

