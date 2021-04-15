“When you play in Dallas now, when you look on the floor, there’s a silhouette of Dirk [Nowitzki] shooting his signature fadeaway on each end of the floor,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “And I love that; I thought it was a really great idea from the Mavericks. It’s such a great way to sort of honor Dirk and remember his legacy. I imagine there will be something like that here. Maybe a picture of Steph like holding his mouthpiece or something.”

READ NEXT: Dell Curry Explains Why Last Warriors Season Was Blessing in Disguise for Steph