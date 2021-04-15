Steph Curry got wined and dined after making Golden State Warriors history.

The two-time league MVP set the all-time franchise scoring mark in Monday’s 116-107 win over the Denver Nuggets. It was a historic game for Curry and an important win for the Warriors, keeping their playoffs hopes afloat by beating one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Afterward, Curry got a very expensive gift from the team’s owner as a show of appreciation.

Curry Makes History

It didn’t take long for Curry to achieve history on Monday. He came into the contest just 19 points shy of Wilt Chamberlain for the all-time franchise scoring record, and reached that mark before the end of the first quarter. Curry had 21 in the first frame and ended up with 53 for the game.

The franchise scoring mark fell just a few weeks after Curry set the all-time Warriors record for assists. As NBA.com noted, Curry notched his 4,856th career assist in a March 15 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, passing Guy Rodgers for the all-time lead in Warriors history. As the report noted, Curry set the mark on his 33rd birthday.

As NBC News Bay Area noted, the team celebrated Curry’s scoring mark at a dinner on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Teammate Draymond Green took to Instagram to share a picture of the meal, showing him and Curry sitting together at a table with a bottle of very expensive wine — which he said game courtesy of owner Joe Lacob.

“Joe is incredible, by the way,” Green told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “That was a very expensive bottle of wine. But Joe let us get that one at the team meal. So we appreciate Joe for that. Not every day someone is approving a bottle of La Tache.”

Green didn’t reveal the exact price of the bottle, but said it was more than $1,000.

Warriors Show Their Appreciation

Curry got more than a bottle of fine wine from the club in appreciation of his historic accomplishment. As ESPN noted, Warriors great Chris Mullin showed up after the game to express his appreciation, praising Curry both for his spectacular play on the court and the way he serves as a role model off of it.

The team also had Curry copy one of the most iconic basketball photographs of all time, having him hold a paper with his career points total and sharing it on Twitter beside a picture of Chamberlain holding a paper with the number 100 after his historic 100-point game.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr envisioned some kind of lasting monument to Curry, taking a cue from how Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks memorialized their franchise-best player.