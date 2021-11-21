Vengeful Steph Curry Has Brought the ‘F*** You’ Warriors Back: Analyst

Curry Has Sights Set on Revenge

Speaking to Marcus Thompson, a Warriors beat writer for The Athletic, Simmons said there was a moment when he realized that Golden State had some scores to settle this season. The Warriors were beating a popular NBA Finals pick in their own stadium and had the game wrapped up, but kept Curry in the game a little longer to rub it in.

“Here’s when I knew. The end of the Brooklyn game,” Simmons said. “Not the Brooklyn game, because you can go in and beat anybody. Their ‘f**k you’ came back in the Brooklyn game. They kept [Steph] Curry in for the extra two minutes so that he can get the ninth three, and I was like ‘oh, we’re at this stage already. The ‘f**k you’ Warriors are back.’ I just thought they were good.”

Simmons added that Curry and fellow teammate Draymond Green have two seasons worth of motivation, a period when the Warriors’ five-year run to the NBA Finals came crashing down with back-to-back disappointing seasons filled with blowout losses.

“They start filing that s**t away, and they’re going to go through — and I guarantee Draymond [Green] and Steph remember every moment from the last two years where somebody poured it on, somebody said something,” Simmons said. “I do think this is what’s going to happen if this team stays healthy. It’s going to be the Denzel [Washington] Man on Fire settling your scores portion of the season. I felt it in that Brooklyn game.”

Curry Wants Dominant Warriors Back

Curry doesn’t just want one angry season to show the league that the Warriors are back. In an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Curry said he wants the franchise to become a sustained dynasty that keeps contending for titles for many years to come.

“You look at the Spurs, with Tim and Manu and Tony, they’re the model. They didn’t go back-to-back, but they were relevant on that championship scene,” Curry said. “Keeping that core together then adding young talent like Kawhi [Leonard]. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’ve done at the highest level, the heights we were at. [Then] the two-year low.”

The 33-year-old Curry has not yet shown signs of slowing in his own career. After winning the scoring title and turning in an MVP-caliber season last season, he is once again leading the league in scoring — and doing it all without fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson, who is expected to return sometime next month.

