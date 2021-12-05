Steph Curry Flexes Insane Shooting Range With Pregame Shot [WATCH]

It’s common knowledge that Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time – even the most casual fans can attest to that fact.

Yet, on Saturday, December 4th, before the Golden State Warriors fell victim to a resurgent San Antonio Spurs team, Curry did his up-most to audition for a role on Dude Perfect once he calls time on his prestigious NBA career.

For those of you that don’t know, Dude Perfect is a group of friends who have become wildly popular on YouTube for their insane trick shot routines that continually become more challenging and insane. Naturally, this group of friends will embark on countless takes of their attempts before finally nailing the shot.

But they’re not Steph Curry, and they don’t possess the elite hand-eye coordination that the future hall of fame guard does. And, before the Warriors began their pre-game warm-ups at the Chase Center, Curry decided to show off his own trick shot skills.

Standing in the first tunnel on the stands, Curry hit an insane high-arcing shot to impress those in attendance.

STEPH HIT THE TUNNEL SHOT FROM THE STANDS pic.twitter.com/zXdErDXn9s — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2021

Unfortunately for Curry, this trick shot was the highlight of his night, as the Spurs held him to just 7-of-28 shooting on the night.

Steph Curry Is Closing in on Three-Point Record

Every generation has a three-point sniper, with recent names being Reggie Miller and Ray Allen – the two guys sandwiched between Curry. First, it was Allen chasing Miller, and now it’s Curry chasing Allen.

The former Boston Celtics and Miami Heat champion currently holds the record for most made threes in NBA history with 2,973, a record that Curry will likely break in the coming week. With 2,951 made threes to his name and an average of 5.4 made threes per game, logic dictates that Curry needs roughly four more games before he claims the title as the greatest sniper in NBA history, even though we already know that to be the case.

A 43.2% career three-point shooter, Curry has single-handedly sparked a revolution in the NBA, where teams have abandoned the mid-range game in favor of the analytically preferred three-point shot. Of course, Curry isn’t a pioneer in this aspect of the game. Still, his incredible success from both an individual and team perspective has spawned a whole new generation of guards that want to be elite movement scorers like their Golden State idol.

Warriors Are Legitimate Championship Contenders Again

After two seasons where injuries have hampered the Warriors’ chances at winning their fourth championship with their current core, it would seem they’re finally ready to contend again.

After 23 games of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Warriors sit top in net rating, second in offensive rating, and first in defensive rating per NBA Stats. Now, with fellow sharpshooter Klay Thompson scheduled to make his return at some point in December, and a plethora of young high-upside talent in the supporting cast, the Warriors look ready to embark on another period of domination.

The core of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green may not be young anymore, but none of their individual games were ever based on athleticism, and we all know skill takes far longer to wane.

The Warriors may have lost two of their last three games, but they have looked fantastic throughout the year, and with both Thompson and sophomore big man James Wiseman both due to return in the coming weeks, the future looks bright.

Curry and the Warriors will be looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday, December 7th, when they face off against the rebuilding Orlando Magic.