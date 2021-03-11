Warrior Steph Curry Shares What He Loves About Being a ‘Girl Dad’

Steph Curry is used to sharing the spotlight with his daughters, and this week the Golden State Warriors star opened up about the work he does behind the scenes to help raise them into strong women.

Curry took part in a video released by the team this week celebrating International Women’s Day. In the video, Curry joined teammate Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr in discussing what it meant to them to be a “girl dad.” For Curry, it means helping shape his two daughters into strong women.

ALL the latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Curry on Being a Model for His Girls

In the video, Curry said that he tries to serve as a role model for his two girls, 8-year-old Riley and 5-year-old Ryan.

“Being a girl dad is just leaning into being present, being available, being a vision of how a man should treat a woman,” he shared. “I think, for us we have to be that model.”

Curry has been a hands-on dad, gaining fame for bringing Riley to a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. The toddler stole the show, but Curry later told The Undefeated that he regrets putting her in the spotlight.

“One thing I do technically regret in terms of how fast this all came is when I brought Riley on the podium,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to … share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family. I didn’t know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene.”

In the video released by the team this week, Curry said he enjoys the more private moments when he can connect with his daughters.

“The smile on your daughter’s face when you walk in the house or when you pay attention to something that they’re interested in, it opens up a different side of you,” he shared. “It’s the best thing in the world.”

Golden State Warriors Celebrate International Women's DayThis #InternationalWomensDay, we sat down with the team to talk about what it means to them to raise strong women. 2021-03-09T03:30:27Z

Curry Wants More Representation for Girls

It was a different Riley who influenced Curry’s past work in empowering women. He has opened up about how a letter from 9-year-old Riley Morrison opened his eyes to the disparities in sports apparel available for boys and girls.

As ESPN reported, Morrison described in the hand-written letter that Curry’s signature on his Under Armour shoes was only available in boys’ sizes. The Golden State star made sure it was corrected immediately, and even asked Morrison to help co-design a special sneaker that he wore for International Women’s Day in 2019.

.@StephenCurry30 wins the 3-Point Contest in the “International Women’s Day” Curry Flow 8 🐐 pic.twitter.com/YRYIXj26kT — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) March 8, 2021

Last year, Curry teamed up with 16-year-old actress Storm Reid to make another design that he wore on International Women’s Day. Curry said it’s important for girls to be able to see that they can accomplish anything.

“It’s important to uplift young women and give them a dream, confidence and a vision, showing them what they’re capable of,” Curry said. “Storm embodies that entirely with how she represents herself.”

Curry has made a tradition out of wearing sneakers to honor the day, and rocked a light purple set this year as he won the 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend.

READ NEXT: Dell Curry Explains Why Last Warriors Season Was Blessing in Disguise for Steph