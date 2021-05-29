Insider Explains How Steph Curry Got Better as Warriors Season Went On

Steph Curry had a lot stacked against him this season.

The Golden State Warriors star was missing fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson, who missed the entire season with an Achilles injury. Other key players were lost to injury and health and safety protocol during the season. Many of the supporting players who helped push Golden State to five consecutive NBA Finals were gone as well, leaving Curry to shoulder nearly all of the scoring burden.

Still, Curry managed to hit numbers nearly identical to his unanimous MVP season, and got better as the season went on. As an insider explains, a new approach to the season helped Curry achieve the mark and carry his team.

Curry Bulks Up

In his season-ending review of Curry’s 2020-21 campaign, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle noted that with Thompson out for the season, Curry became the prime target for opposing defenses.