Steph Curry Would Be Incensed if Teammate Left Warriors: Report

The ongoing stability of the Golden State Warriors‘ Big Three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has been the most important factor in why the team has won four titles in the last eight seasons.

The careers of the trio would not be where they are without each other. Green is the perfect sidekick to Curry both on and off the court. The Michigan native’s playmaking is a huge reason it allows Curry to get such open looks from the perimeter. Curry’s ability to be so effective without the ball in his hands allows Green to be effective offensively and gives Klay the opportunity to get his shots up.

In this day and age in the NBA, stars usually do not last so long on a singular team, let alone three. Curry has played 13 seasons with the Warriors and stayed. Thompson has been with the club for the past 11 seasons, counting the two seasons he did not play from 2019 to 2021. Green has spent all 10 seasons with the Warriors.

However, owner Joe Lacob admitted to the Athletic’s Tim Kawakami that keeping their core players on the salaries they would command would be impossible. Included with the luxury tax and the team’s growing salary, the total amount for the 2023-24 season could be north of $550 million.

If Trio Breaks Up, Steph Curry Would Be Mad

Well, something’s got to give right? With the Big Three getting older, the Dubs will have to prioritize keeping their young talent intact, especially once the trio goes past their prime.

The Athletic’s Warriors insiders Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater reported on July 27 that Curry would be annoyed if Draymond Green left the team due to not getting paid enough.

Multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry is under contract for four more years and has a desire for Green and Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. A three-year extension would align Green’s contract with Curry’s.

Interestingly, Curry wants his contract to run parallel with Green and Thompson. One has to wonder when it’s all said and done if all three of them will want to leave at the same time.

It was also mentioned that Curry perceived their title run last season mainly from the Big Three, and help from veterans like Otto Porter Jr.

Draymond Green Willing to Walk if Not Paid

Additionally, Green would be willing to walk away from the Warriors if he found a better deal elsewhere as reported by the Athletic. He believes that their recent title run is further proof that he is necessary for helping the Dubs continue their success.

However, as previously mentioned, the Warriors are looking to cut back on the salaries, since the fees and taxes are getting heavier each season. They know that Green is already past his prime and the return on investment would not be worthwhile if Green is still getting paid max for someone who is not the dominant player he once was.

All indications, though, are that the Warriors have no plans to offer Green a maximum extension, and there isn’t any current traction on any type of extension.

As next season comes along, this will be a worthy situation to watch, especially with how prevalent Green is with the media and his propensity to talk.