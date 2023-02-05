Warriors Star Draymond Green Issues Statement on Steph Curry Injury After Ugly Win

The Golden State Warriors picked up a big win over the Dallas Mavericks on February 5, but it came at a cost. During the game, Steph Curry knocked knees with McKinley Wright IV and would eventually leave the game. After the contest, Draymond Green spoke about the injury, noting that he hadn’t talked to him at the time of his post-game press conference.

“No, I don’t know,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Didn’t get a chance to talk to him. I just finished my lift. So, [I’ll] check in with him when [I] get out of here.”

As far as how Curry’s absence impacted the game, Green said that he didn’t even notice the point guard had left the bench area. He credited Dallas’ near comeback to the Warriors’ consistent inability to hold a lead.

“I mean, I think it was so sudden, you didn’t, I didn’t even realize he left the bench,” Green explained. “You know, so I think it was just so sudden. I don’t think I necessarily changed the emotion. I think you get a lead, you let your guard down, that’s what happens. It’s quite the thing with this team.”

At the time of his injury, Curry had recorded 21 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in the game on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 shooting from deep. Despite his early exit, he still finished as the team’s leading scorer.

As for Green, he put up some solid stats against the Mavericks, too. The veteran star finished the night with 17 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. He shot 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-7 from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Receive Steph Curry Injury Update

When the injury occurred, all eyes were on Twitter to see what the update would be. Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report chimed in, revealing that Curry would not return to the game, the X-Rays on his knee were negative, but he would also undergo an MRI.

On February 5, the day after the injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided a new update, revealing that Curry would miss multiple weeks due to the injury.

Warriors Have ‘Painful Decisions to Make

In addition to the issue of Curry’s injury, the Warriors have the February 9 trade deadline to worry about. According to David Thorpe of True Hoop, they have some “painful decisions” in their immediate future.

“There’s an argument, of course, for the Warriors to exercise patience through the postseason,” Thorpe wrote. “Don’t forget that their starting five from last June—Curry, [Klay] Thompson, [Andrew] Wiggins, Green, Looney—has the second-best net rating among all starting lineups this season. Maybe the young guys can figure it out. If not, take a first-round loss on the chin, and then put everyone but Curry up for grabs this summer. They could renovate quickly by cashing in on big names, even if it cost them next-stage darlings like [Jordan] Poole, Wiggins, or Kevon Looney. Not sure how Dubs Nation would feel about that, but no matter what happens, painful decisions are coming.”