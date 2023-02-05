Warriors Receive Crushing News on Steph Curry’s Injury Timeline: Report

The Golden State Warriors just received some brutal injury news regarding star point guard Steph Curry. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that he will miss multiple weeks due to a leg injury he sustained in the Warriors February 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

“Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted.

During the game, Curry knocked knees with Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV. He came up hobbling and had trainers working on his knees in the bench area. Curry tried to walk it off but ended up leaving the bench and heading back to the locker room.

After the incident, Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report revealed that he would not return to the game. And although initial X-Rays were negative, Curry would undergo an MRI.

“Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game against Dallas Mavericks and X-Rays were negative. He will get an MRI,” Haynes tweeted.

Up to the point of his early exit, Curry had totaled 21 points, six boards, and seven assists on the night. Despite leaving early, he still ended up leading the team in scoring on the night. And while the Warriors almost blew a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, they were able to hold on and pick up a much-needed victory.

Draymond Green Issues Statement on Steph Curry Injury

This year hasn’t been a great one for the Warriors. Despite brining home the championship last year, they’ve been hovering around .500 all season long, and an injury to Curry will only hurt their eventual title hopes.

After the win over Dallas, Draymond Green was asked whether or not he had spoken to Curry about the injury. At that point, he said he hadn’t yet.

“No, I don’t know,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Didn’t get a chance to talk to him. I just finished my lift. So, [I’ll] check in with him when [I] get out of here.”

In addition, he was asked whether or not the injury to Curry distracted Golden State, leading to Dallas’ near comeback. However, Green blamed their late-game struggles on the team rather than Curry’s absence.

“I mean, I think it was so sudden, you didn’t, I didn’t even realize he left the bench,” Green explained. “You know, so I think it was just so sudden. I don’t think I necessarily changed the emotion. I think you get a lead, you let your guard down, that’s what happens. It’s quite the thing with this team.”

Warriors Have ‘Painful Decisions’ to Make

Past the issue of Curry’s injury, the Warriors also have to worry about the impending February 9 trade deadline. David Thorpe of True Hoop believes that they will have some “painful decisions” to make.

“There’s an argument, of course, for the Warriors to exercise patience through the postseason,” Thorpe wrote. “Don’t forget that their starting five from last June—Curry, [Klay] Thompson, [Andrew] Wiggins, Green, Looney—has the second-best net rating among all starting lineups this season. Maybe the young guys can figure it out. If not, take a first-round loss on the chin, and then put everyone but Curry up for grabs this summer. They could renovate quickly by cashing in on big names, even if it cost them next-stage darlings like [Jordan] Poole, Wiggins, or Kevon Looney. Not sure how Dubs Nation would feel about that, but no matter what happens, painful decisions are coming.”