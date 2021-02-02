Steph Curry Explains How James Wiseman Injury Will Affect Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be without their treasured rookie, James Wiseman, for at least 7-10 days due to a sprained wrist. According to reports, the team’s first-round pick of the 2020 NBA Draft will not be making an appearance in the lineup for at least the Warriors’ next four matchups.

Warriors’ All-Star Steph Curry responds in wake of this recent development and explains how Golden State will readjust without their once starting center for at least seven days.

Curry Explains How Warriors Will Handle Wiseman’s Injury

Curry spoke to reporters on Monday and elaborated on how the Warriors will combat losing their No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

“We’ll figure it out,” Stephen Curry said per Anthony Slater. “We’ve been working on some things with our small-ball lineups — especially at the five, Lee at the four. Juan (Toscano-Anderson) will probably get some minutes. All hands on deck.” “It’s a concern any time you lose anybody for any stretch of time, especially a guy that’s in the rotation, but we’ll figure it out and injuries are obviously a part of every season, no matter when they come you just gotta be able to adjust.”

According to head coach Steve Kerr, the void left by the rookie’s injury will be filled by multiple players. Most likely Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, and veteran Draymond Green will be expected to take on larger roles in light of Wiseman’s absence. It is noted that out of the three, Looney is the only healthy traditional center active on the Warriors’ roster. He is expected to receive more minutes in addition to Green and Paschall in a more small-ball lineup per Anthony Slater’s Twitter.

Moving Forward Without Wisman

In the Warriors 118-91 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, during the third quarter, Wiseman went for a dunk over Isaiah Stewart, managing to hit his hand during the process. He, fortunately, made the basket, however, held his wrist in pain while on the floor shortly after. He made his free throws after but it was obvious that he visibly hurt in his left wrist, which is also his shooting hand.

The rookie managed to finish the game with 11 points in only 17 minutes of playing time. Wiseman will be out for tonight’s matchup against the Boston Celtics in addition to the Warriors’ road trip to Texas where they will play the San Antonio Spurs in back-to-back matchups leading up to two games against the Dallas Mavericks as well.

Wiseman lost his starting position to Kevon Looney in the last four games, however, he managed to have his best performance yet in his new bench role against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week where he scored a career-high 25 points.

The Warriors starting lineup will probably consist of Curry, Green, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kevon Looney. Looney is looking to be the main replacement for Wiseman during his absence but according to Curry, the entire bench will need to put their time in until the first-round draft pick can make his return.

