Steph Curry Clowns Klay Thompson in Hilarious Moment After Warriors Beat Suns

A three-game road trip saw the Golden State Warriors lose three-straight games. Their performance away from home has been a serious issue this year, and one they have yet to completely figure out, as they are currently 7-26 on the road this season.

But the comforts of home have always managed to help turn things around. Prior to said three-game road trip, the Warriors had five games in a row – all of which occurred at Chase Center. They picked up their most recent win on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.

With Kevin Durant sidelined, the Warriors got an easier version of the Suns than the one that could surface as an opponent in the playoffs, but it was a big win nonetheless. And after the game, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson made sure to keep the vibes high, as Curry clowned Thompson when he was attempting to simultaneously answer a media question and make a paper airplane.

Thompson began to answer a question but didn’t pick up the microphone. In turn, Curry picked it up for him and put it to his face. When he did that, Thompson said that “he can hear me,” referring to the reporter, but Curry quickly pointed out that “they can’t hear you out in the world.”

These two are comedy 😂 pic.twitter.com/KouxTEM69Y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

It was a funny, light-hearted exchange from two of the game’s most likable superstars. They even capped it off by throwing their paper airplanes into the distance at the end of the press conference.

Just brothers throwing paper airplanes ✈️🤣 pic.twitter.com/sMJr1AHSo8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

Both players put up great numbers against the Suns, too. Thompson ended the night with a game-high 38 points to go along with five rebounds, shooting 14-of-23 from the field and 8-of-14 from deep. Meanwhile, Curry dropped 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 7-of-13 shooting overall and 4-of-6 shooting from distance.

Stephen Curry Takes Shot at Grizzlies

During the press conference, Curry was asked about a recent brewing storyline – the potential rivalry between the Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. When asked whether or not he believes the matchup to be a rivalry, Curry kept things real.

“I don’t want to be short, but no,” Curry said via the Warriors’ official YouTube channel when asked if he considers the Grizzlies to be a rival. “It’s just a team that is tough to beat. They’re really talented… It’s more so just a team you know you need to play well to beat, but the history isn’t there really yet, so we just block that out and play basketball.”

Stephen Curry Issues Statement on Andrew Wiggins

In other news, Curry recently spoke about the extended absence of Andrew Wiggins, offering support to his teammate, who is currently out indefinitely due to personal reasons.

“Friend to friend, teammate to teammate. Just sending him support,” Curry said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “This is a tough situation in terms of him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that’s all that matters. … I’m sure he’s missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him too.”