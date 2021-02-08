Warriors’ Steph Curry Shares Honest Opinion of Luka Doncic

Despite Stephen Curry’s massive 57 point performance on Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors suffered a tough 134-132 loss in their Dallas road-trip rematch against the Dallas Mavericks.

Following their intense battle with the Mavs, Steph Curry showed his respects to Mavs star guard Luka Doncic after an impressive game against Golden State.

Curry Shares Opinion of Doncic

The Warriors-Mavs showdown included an epic performance by both Curry and Doncic combining for a massive 99 points. In the All-Star’s postgame interview, Curry gave credit where he saw fit.

He’s always under control. He’s tough to defend … he’s just very polished and he’s shown that since his rookie year and he’s gotten better and who knows how high the ceiling is for him. But he’s playing at a very elite level right now.

As of now, Doncic is certainly in the conversation of being one of the most talented guards in the entire league. In only Doncic’s third season in the league, the young guard has made an impression on stars like Curry. However, in regards to Saturday night’s game, Doncic’s performance will most likely be overshadowed by Curry’s 57 point night.

Curry managed to drop his second 50+ point performance this season while Doncic responded with 42 points of his own. Curry also had the 9th game of his career with 11 made three-pointers. Doncic also put up seven three-pointers that led the Mavs to a comfortable lead with seconds left in the game. In addition to Doncic’s 42 points, he ended the game with seven rebounds and 11 assists.

Doncic and the Mavs bounced back from their blowout loss to the Warriors in their first matchup of the back-to-back series on Thursday. The Mavs were able to earn their 10th win of the season and end their six-game losing streak at home. The Mavs are now holding the 14th spot in the Western Conference.

Doncic Also Admires Curry

Even Doncic was impressed with Curry’s performance, stating that he was amazed by Curry’s shooting ability. According to Nick Friedell’s Twitter, every time Curry shot the ball, Doncic thought it was going in. The two-time NBA MVP made 19 of 31 from the field in his 37 minutes of play. Curry came out firing at the beginning of the game managing to make seven three-pointers in the first half. Although Curry finished with better numbers, Doncic and the Mavs left with the win.

The Mavs were able to bounce back from their 31 point blowout received by Golden State the last time they faced off. The game was obviously both Curry and Doncic’s night to show off how great of athletes they both are, as the two fell only one point shy of combining for 100 points.

