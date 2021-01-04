Steph Curry Quotes Michael Jordan, Compares Mindset After 62-Point Game

The Golden State Warriors won their third game of the 2020-21 NBA season in a thrilling fashion. Their superstar, and two-time MVP, Steph Curry dominated the Portland Trail Blazers scoring a career-high 62 points and rekindling the lore that has helped make Curry one of the premier stars in the league.

The night started to become special in the first quarter as Curry scored 21 of his eventual 62 there. As he continued on his teammates from the bench even shouted his point total to keep him abreast and encourage him more to continue shooting.

After the game, there were some notable soundbites from Curry, and his teammates, about his doubters, but there some meme-worthy comparisons that may take the cake. In speaking about how great his night was Curry spoke on how he “took it personally” similar to another all-time great.

Curry Quotes Michael Jordan

During Curry’s postgame interview he was asked by NBCSports Keith Burke if he took this game personally. The reason being, the Trail Blazers handed the Warriors a loss just days prior and by more than 20 points.

In response, Curry stated why he did so and how the mindset he exhibited throughout the contest compares to another all-time great.

“Cue the Jordan meme, right?. I take all that personally. [It was] just an opportunity to kind of assert my will on the game early and try to create some energy. You know, get off to the right foot. It’s crazy how it sounds after the game but all we wanted to do was win the first quarter and take it from there. Obviously, that’s what we did and we continued the momentum.

We have a winning spirit we just have to do it consistently and against the winning teams in the league it’s gonna test us.”

The Warriors star elaborated on his night more when asked about how this matchup against another top NBA point guard. Many have claimed that not Curry, but the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard is the best point guard in the league. Given the competitive nature of both athletes, it could be insinuated that this would naturally bring out the best in both guards. And that’s exactly what happened.

“It’s always the best guys in the league, especially at the point-guard position, [who] bring the best out of you. And if you’re around this league long enough, you kind of get to see every scenario and situation. We have a lot to fight for and a huge challenge in front of us. [The Blazers] are the established team now, [so] a guy like [Lillard], like I said, just brings the best out of you.

“And I love the competition.”

Steve Kerr Saw It Coming

While Curry may have had an idea of what type of night he was in for he wasn’t the only one. His head coach Steve Kerr knew that something special was on the verge of occurring. After the game, Kerr spoke with NBCSports why Curry’s break out game happened now.

“I had a feeling it was coming pretty quickly, because he’s looked great from the start of camp physically. But he’s barely played basketball the last year and a half. I guess that must have been his 10th [regular-season] game (actually, 11th) or so since the ‘19 Finals. It was just a matter of rhythm and getting his legs underneath him and finding his offensive groove.”

This was a monumental game for Curry but more standout nights will be needed to help guide this team. If they keep their faith, believe in one another, and their star continues to shine, the sky may be the limit for what they can do.

