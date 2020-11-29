Steph Curry Has Strong Reaction to Nate Robinson Knockout

Last night was a historic one for many reasons and primarily due to former heavyweight champions Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson squaring off in the boxing ring. Yet social media was set ablaze as former Golden State Warrior guard and 3x NBA Dunk Champion Nate Robinson was knocked out in the second round of a 6 round fight against YouTuber and social media star Jake Paul.

NBA superstar, 2x MVP, and current Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry tweeted his former teammate Robinson after his knockout in what may be seen as a very savage response.

I see no lies — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

The duo was tweeting one another before the fight began but it only added to the hype of the night and the hysteria in which everyone was feeling.

NBA Players Respond to Robinson’s Knockout

Curry wasn’t the only NBA player to respond about the shocking fate of Robinson. A slew of current and former players took to social media throughout the night to voice their opinion on the matter. For many, it came as a shock and a surprise that Robinson went down so quickly in the fight.

Be ok Nate……come on man. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

NIGHT NIGHT — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 29, 2020

Cmon Craig!!! — andre (@andre) November 29, 2020

It seems both Curry and former Warriors’ Finals MVP Andre Iguodala were taking it easy on Robinson. Others in the NBA family were more severe in their criticism of how the night ended for him.

Gotta call Gil now we not going out like that .. Get the strap — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 29, 2020

I wanna fight jake Paul — Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 29, 2020

Dawg I’m crying 🤣🤣🤣 snoop talking bout hold on Nephew slow down — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) November 29, 2020

Nate got us hoopers out here looking goofy! 😂😂 — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) November 29, 2020

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 29, 2020

James Johnson vs Jake Paul — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) November 29, 2020

y’all stop saying james johnson should be next, borderline disrespectful like his whole family don’t have black belts. he got a nickname like a marvel villain 😭 — solomon hill (@solohill) November 29, 2020

Yet others did admire Robinson for stepping into the ring and having the courage to attempt something outside of his known skillset.

Easy to laugh when most wouldn't dare get in the ring..He is the best athlete the city has had.. And it's not close. Still a 👑 https://t.co/2Gsi3gHoHw — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 29, 2020

With this being Robinson’s first professional fight, he fought an opponent who had much more experience than he did. Granted, Paul has only had one other fight, he stated in his post-fight interview that he had been training for some time for whoever his next opponent would be.

“I’ve been training my ass off for like, the past year, I’m taking this seriously. There’s a long list of opponents that I want you know? Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out. You know, there’s my brother [Logan Paul], there’s KSI, on the line, Austin McBroom. You know, I want to be in this sport for a long time, I’m in love with it so why not?”

Robinson Confirms That He is ‘OK’

As Robinson has been on the receiving end of many jokes over the last 14 hours the public had not yet heard of his condition. Due to the nature of his knockout, many officials and health care personnel rushed to the ring to ensure that he was in stable condition and nothing tragic or life-threatening had happened to him.

Thankfully, Robinson took to his personal Instagram account to thank everyone for their well-wishes and inform them that he is doing “OK” and grateful for the opportunity to be in the ring.

Paul may have called out other fighters in his post-fight interview but the possibility of a rematch would be something that would garner social media’s attention once again. With the virality of the knockout video, Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg’s commentary throughout it, and the opportunity for Robinson to redeem himself, we may be able to have a chance at lightning striking twice and something very fun to look forward to.

