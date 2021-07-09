Curry Offers Inside Details on Warriors’ Offseason Moves

The Golden State Warriors front office personnel won’t be the only decision-makers in the organization this offseason.
President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers has stated openly that perennial All-NBA selection and two-time MVP Steph Curry, who is expected to sign his second $200-plus million deal with the team in the coming months, will have a loud say in who takes the floor alongside him to start next season. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are also expected to occupy equally prominent seats at the table.
On Thursday, July 8, Curry spoke to media members from a charity golf event in Lake Tahoe, providing insight into the process and the team’s thinking leading up to the NBA Draft later this month.
“I talked to Bob (Myers), I’ve talked to Joe (Lacob), I’ve talked to coach (Steve) Kerr over the last couple weeks,” Curry said. “Things are fluid. Let’s put it that way.”
Curry, Warriors Have Multiple Options With Trove of Assets
The Warriors are loaded with assets this offseason and, as such, they are also loaded with options.
Golden State owns the rights to the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the draft, the only team besides the Orlando Magic with two lottery selections at their disposal. The Warriors also have second-year big man James Wiseman locked in under a rookie deal, and possess some salary cap flexibility in the form of more than $30 million in each of the next two years on Andrew Wiggins’ contract.
With Klay Thompson coming back from injury to make Golden State’s Big 3 whole again for the first time in two seasons, the simplest move (and the one that is arguably best for the team’s long-term future) is to run it back with the current roster and add two lottery picks to the bench.
Davion Mitchell, a redshirt junior guard out of Baylor University, has reportedly caught the eye of several people within the Warriors organization. If the draft were today and Golden State still held the No. 7 pick, Kevin O’Connor, of The Ringer, believes Mitchell is the way they’d go.
“Mitchell measured shorter than teams were hoping at the NBA draft combine this week, but he still plays bigger than his body suggests as a gritty, strong defender,” O’Connor wrote in his latest mock draft, published June, 25. “The Warriors could use a scorer off the bench like him, too. If you consider what Golden State was missing last season, it’s a player like him. Mitchell could help now, and be a bridge toward sustaining success into the future.”
If the Warriors retain the 14th pick, O’Connor believes they would target 19-year-old Usman Garuba, of Real Madrid. The 6-foot, 9-inch forward could prove the heir-apparent to Green as a “small-ball center with a relentless attitude,” O’Connor wrote.