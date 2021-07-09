Curry Offers Inside Details on Warriors’ Offseason Moves

The Golden State Warriors front office personnel won’t be the only decision-makers in the organization this offseason.

President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers has stated openly that perennial All-NBA selection and two-time MVP Steph Curry, who is expected to sign his second $200-plus million deal with the team in the coming months, will have a loud say in who takes the floor alongside him to start next season. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are also expected to occupy equally prominent seats at the table.

On Thursday, July 8, Curry spoke to media members from a charity golf event in Lake Tahoe, providing insight into the process and the team’s thinking leading up to the NBA Draft later this month.

Asked Steph Curry about the Warriors' offseason plans: "I know we're staying patient. I've talked to Bob, I've talked to Joe, I've talked to Coach Kerr over the last couple weeks. Things are fluid, let's put it that way." Full answer pic.twitter.com/gZXeoQ3gtb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2021

