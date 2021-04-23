Warriors Steph Curry Sounds Off Regarding Jordan Poole’s Future

Although most of the attention has been on Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry, what goes unnoticed is a few of Curry’s teammates have played an important role in the team’s recent success. Players like Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Damion Lee have been key figures in production for the team. However, just recently one player has been making a large impact as part of the team’s rotation, and that is shooting guard, Jordan Poole. In a recent interview, Curry applauds the second-year addition and elaborates on Poole’s future in Golden State.

Curry Praises Poole

The Warriors now sit with a record of 29-30 after a loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. The team is currently in ninth place in the Western Conference and has a great chance of making a postseason appearance. Regardless of the team’s fate, it appears that Poole will be a part of the Warriors’ future. In an interview with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Curry praised the guard for his effort this season and elaborates on why he thinks Poole will remain as a key piece to the Warriors roster.

He has that irrational confidence that is necessary to get through some of those ups and downs. I would love to show him some film of me in my second year, some of the ups and downs I went through, trying to find your rhythm, find your shots as opportunities come and go. Just keep your confidence of who you are as a player. He’s going to continue to help us and continue to get better.

Poole showed up when the team needed him on Wednesday night in the team’s 118-144 loss to the Wizards as he dropped 22 points in his 25 minutes of play off the bench. He managed to shoot 6-for-10 from the three-pointer which was actually better than Curry that night. He even gave the Warriors a crucial lead with two back-to-back three-pointers in the fourth quarter, however, the team was unable to secure the win.

Not only did Curry highlight Poole’s confidence as a player, but he also described his readiness to lead Poole and shape him into a better player.

Poole’s Contribution

Poole’s rookie season was placed on hold back in March of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then when the league resumed in the summer, the Warriors did not participate which cut his first season in the league short. Now, Poole’s growth continues to be a key factor to the Warriors’ success both now and in the future. It is very possible that the team will keep the 22-year-old around as a backup to Curry and hopefully Klay Thompson when he returns next season.

“Coach gave me the keys to the second unit a little bit,” Poole in his interview with Anthony Slater. “It allowed me to take charge, take control, be the scorer and aggressive playmaker in that unit. However many minutes I get, whatever it is, I just know I’m going out there in that second quarter and the coaches want me to play my game.”

Poole has managed to average 19.7 points per game in his first 10 games after returning to the team from the G League bubble. He is shooting at 49.6 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from the three-pointer which is pretty impressive for a player of his caliber. Upon Curry’s return from his injury, Poole has been averaging 9.7 points per game as he has returned to his smaller role now that the All-Star is back in the lineup.

Although it is Curry who has captured the league’s attention as part of the Warriors’ roster, the All-Star still acknowledges the effort that his teammates have also been putting in this season and sees potential in his teammates like Poole.

