Steph Curry Speaks out on Promise He Made Warriors Fans 12 Years Ago

Steph Curry was just seven games into his NBA career when he made a big promise to Golden State Warriors fans.

As NBC Sports Bay Area noted, it was November 11, 2009, and the Warriors had just endured a loss to the Indiana Pacers that dropped them to 2-5. The 21-year-old Curry had a more optimistic view of the team’s future, and took to a relatively new social media outlet called Twitter to share it with fans. Now, three NBA titles and two MVP seasons later, Curry is reflecting on that famous promise.

Curry Saw a Bright Future

In his tweet, Curry told fans that he believed better days were ahead for the franchise. The Warriors were coming off a 29-53 season and off to a rough start in Curry’s rookie year, but he promised fans that the franchise would be able to right itself and he would do whatever it took to make it happen.

Promise to all the Warrior fans…we will figure this thing out…if it's the last thing we do we will figure it out — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 12, 2009

It took a few years for Curry’s prediction to come true. He struggled through injury and would not average over 20 points per game until his fourth season, but the Warriors eventually clicked and would go on to reach the NBA Finals in five consecutive seasons, winning three times. This week, as Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for the all-time franchise scoring record, he was asked to look back on the tweet and the promise he made. Curry said he was looking to harness the power of positive thinking and will his prediction into existence.

17,784 points & counting. The most ever by a Golden State Warrior. Congrats to Stephen Curry on moving past Wilt Chamberlain as the franchise’s all-time scoring leader 👏 pic.twitter.com/qU7UXYUuMP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 13, 2021

“My wife, Ayesha, she’s taught me a lot since ‘04 when we got together,” Curry said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “One of those is: You have to manifest your own reality. Sometimes you have to speak it into existence.

“I might not have known what I was talking about at the time, but the confidence and the fact that it’s ‘we,’ it’s ‘us’ what we were able to accomplish. I love to buy into that and help lead that.”

Curry’s Future Now Uncertain

Though he has played his entire career in a Golden State uniform, Curry’s future with the franchise has grown hazy as he nears the end of his 5-year, $201 million dollar deal. While many expect him to eventually sign an extension and remain with the Warriors for the rest of his career, Curry turned down the opportunity to sign a max deal for three years and around $156 million before the season.

Steph Curry "is gonna sign an extension. He plans to be with the Warriors for four or five more years." https://t.co/jpNmR7oco4 pic.twitter.com/IIkn2Deyhw — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 17, 2021

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said with the opportunity to sign a four-year deal after this season or a five-year deal after that, it made sense that Curry would wait a bit longer to make the commitment.

“It was just one of those things, let’s just talk about it,” Myers told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “It was such a rushed season and preseason … and with what was going on and dealing with Klay (Thompson’s Achilles injury) and all the things we had going on. People listening may not realize the COVID stuff and dealing with that stuff was so unique. We just very congenially said, ‘Let’s talk about it next season.’ ”

