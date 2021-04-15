Steph Curry Physically Restrained From Chasing History in Warriors Win

Steph Curry made history on Monday and had the chance to do it again on Wednesday — until Steve Kerr stepped in to stop it.

The Golden State Warriors head coach had to physically restrain his star player from returning to a blowout win to chase an NBA record, a moment that caught some viral attention online. The Warriors were blowing out the Oklahoma City Thunder when Golden State’s coach decided that Curry was done for the night, leading to a lighthearted moment when he tried to sneak his way back into the game.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Curry’s Big Week

The two-time league MVP’s week got off to a great start on Monday as he passed Wilt Chamberlain for the franchise’s all-time scoring record in a win over the Denver Nuggets. Curry came into the game 19 points shy of the NBA legend, and reached that mark before the first quarter was over. He would finish the quarter with 21 points and ended up with 53 for the game.

Curry had his eyes on history again on Wednesday. With his team cruising to a win over the Thunder, Curry already had 11 3-pointers in just 29 minutes when Kerr decided to pull him in the third quarter. But Curry apparently had designs on beating fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson’s NBA record of 14 made 3-pointers in a game, and tried to sneak his way back to the check-in table to steal back the record he once held with 13 threes in a game.

Kerr had to force Steph to sit on the bench 😂 pic.twitter.com/OtsuQuhG49 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 15, 2021

As video from the game showed, Kerr wasn’t having it. He grabbed Curry and guided him back to the bench before appearing to share a laugh with the point guard.