Steph Curry Physically Restrained From Chasing History in Warriors Win

Getty Steve Kerr talks to Steph Curry during a game against the Denver Nuggets.

Steph Curry made history on Monday and had the chance to do it again on Wednesday — until Steve Kerr stepped in to stop it.

The Golden State Warriors head coach had to physically restrain his star player from returning to a blowout win to chase an NBA record, a moment that caught some viral attention online. The Warriors were blowing out the Oklahoma City Thunder when Golden State’s coach decided that Curry was done for the night, leading to a lighthearted moment when he tried to sneak his way back into the game.

Curry’s Big Week

The two-time league MVP’s week got off to a great start on Monday as he passed Wilt Chamberlain for the franchise’s all-time scoring record in a win over the Denver Nuggets. Curry came into the game 19 points shy of the NBA legend, and reached that mark before the first quarter was over. He would finish the quarter with 21 points and ended up with 53 for the game.

Curry had his eyes on history again on Wednesday. With his team cruising to a win over the Thunder, Curry already had 11 3-pointers in just 29 minutes when Kerr decided to pull him in the third quarter. But Curry apparently had designs on beating fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson’s NBA record of 14 made 3-pointers in a game, and tried to sneak his way back to the check-in table to steal back the record he once held with 13 threes in a game.

As video from the game showed, Kerr wasn’t having it. He grabbed Curry and guided him back to the bench before appearing to share a laugh with the point guard.

Curry Explains His Attempt

After the game, Curry said Thompson’s record-setting performance was in the front of his mind during the game.

“I was kind of joking with some of the guys tonight because I remember Chicago and [Thompson] did it in three quarters … His 37-point quarter is even crazier because I had 25 [in the third] tonight and it just seemed like I was invincible out there, and this dude had 12 more points in the same amount of time,” he said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “So that was crazy itself. And the 14 threes. I had 11 and felt like I couldn’t miss. I think it’s gettable, but we’ll see.”

Kerr added that Curry had a hard time taking no for an answer when he was given the rest of the night off.

“I actually was joking with him,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I told him he was going back in. He didn’t understand the joke. He just wanted to go run back on the floor. That’s how hot he was.”

While a second record in as many games would have been nice for Curry, the win was a critical one for the Warriors. The team remains at the edge of the playoff race, and the win helped them inch closer to the goal of finishing sixth or above to avoid the play-in tournament. The win brought the Warriors to 27-28, good for ninth in the Western Conference and 4 1/2 games out of the No. 6 spot.

