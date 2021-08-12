Warriors GM Reveals What Steph Curry Said About Team’s New Rookie

Steph Curry is apparently very happy about his new Golden State Warriors teammate.

After weeks of speculation that the Warriors would flip one or both of their lottery picks to land an immediate impact player, the team ultimately decided to keep both picks, grabbing Jonathan Kuminga at No. 7 and Moses Moody at No. 14. The decision to hold onto the picks generated some controversy, but both have shined in Summer League and the top pick now has Curry’s stamp of approval.

Curry Shares Thoughts on Kuminga

Curry got the chance to see his new teammates in person, joining teammate Draymond Green and general manager Bob Myers on Wednesday to watch the team’s game in the Las Vegas Summer League. As Myers shared, Curry was impressed with Kuminga’s play.

“We were watching him last night with Steph and Draymond,” Myers said Thursday on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon, Ratto & Kolsky.” “For me, in the position I’m in, it’s almost like watching your kids. … I almost care more what a player might say about him and think about him, because they don’t carry that bias.

“But talking to Curry and Draymond, Steph kind of elbowed me and said, ‘This kid’s pretty good.’ And these guys don’t compliment easily. They’ve seen a lot.”

No. 7 pick Jonathan Kuminga overpowers No. 8 pick Franz Wagner 😤 pic.twitter.com/qrQAXcHvpy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2021

Kuminga scored a game-high 18 points in Wednesday’s win over the Toronto Raptors. The 18-year-old was seasoned in the G League last year, averaging 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 13 games. Moody has played well in Summer League as well, scoring 15 points in the first game and 14 in the second.

Curry may have once had other ideas for the team’s lottery picks. Prior to the draft, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported that Curry and fellow veterans Green and Klay Thompson “made it clear to management they want the franchise to focus on the pursuit of a championship, even to consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately.”

Kuminga May Not Have Major Role Just Yet

While Kuminga has made a strong first impression on his teammates, it’s not clear yet what role he will play next season. The Warriors stressed through last season that they were focused on gearing up for another title run with Klay Thompson’s return, so it may be more difficult for both Kuminga and Moody to find a regular spot in the rotation for the win-now team.

When asked by The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami whether either rookie will see heavy minutes, head coach Steve Kerr said it was too early to commit.

Firm believer that Jonathan Kuminga is much more ready to contribute as a rookie than people think. NBA-ready tools, transition athlete, bully as a straight line slasher, capable spot shooter from the corners and has the size and length to defend multiple positions when engaged. pic.twitter.com/tkCaSwfMph — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) August 12, 2021

“I think it’s impossible to say one way or the other,” Kerr said on Wednesday morning. “You’ve got to see someone in practice every day to determine if they’re ready to play or not.

“But I’m excited. They’re both really good prospects. They both look the part, for sure. I really respect the job that Bob [Myers] and Joe [Lacob] and the staff did.”

Myers has been a bit more definitive. As insider Drew Shiller noted on Twitter, the Warriors general manager approached both Moody and Kuminga after the draft to let them know that they were not expected to play critical roles in their rookie seasons.

Bob Myers to Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody: "We're gonna need you guys. Not right away. If you can play right away, great. But at some point you'll be the veterans." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 30, 2021

