Steph Curry Roasts Warriors Teammate Klay Thompson’s Nautical Fashion

Steph Curry is sounding off about his fellow Splash Brother’s fashion sense.

The Golden State Warriors star took to social media to roast Klay Thompson’s choice of locker room attire, invoking a hit song from a Bay-area comedy trio and sharing his roast with millions of fans. The clip also gave a glimpse of the relationship that the injured Thompson has maintained with teammates as he works his way back from a major setback.

Curry Pokes Fun at His Pal

As Marcus White of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, Curry shared a video that showed off Thompson’s nautical-themed pashmina afghan. As he highlighted the threads, Curry serenaded Thompson with the song “I’m On A Boat” from the comedy trio The Lonely Island. As White noted, the three comedians behind the song — Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — are all from Berkeley and are big Warriors fans.

As the video showed, Thompson has been staying with his teammates while he rehabs from an Achilles injury. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau noted that the team encouraged Thompson to stick around the Bay Area this year, unlike last year when he recovered from a torn ACL away from his teammates.

The idea, Letourneau wrote, was that Thompson would have the chance to stay connected with his teammates and offer some leadership to the newer members of the team. Letourneau noted that Thompson’s easygoing nature is seen as a good foil for the more energetic Curry and “fiery” Draymond Green — even if his presence in the locker room opens the door for some roasting of his attire.

The Warriors believe that the locker-room camaraderie will help him stay in good spirits as he navigates his second year away from games. But perhaps just as importantly, Golden State thinks a young roster can benefit from seeing Thompson on a regular basis.

Thompson is on pace to return to the team for the start of the 2021-22 season, but his presence with the team this year has been important at times as well. He has sounded off on some of the team’s performances, including after a recent blowout against the Toronto Raptors. Warriors wing Kent Bazemore told reporters after the game that Thompson spoke to some of them about how it wasn’t acceptable to lose in such a manner. Other teammates added that the message was largely positive, imploring the players to have more pride in their performances.

Thompson Works Toward Return

While he has been spending time with his teammates in the locker room, Thompson has been working hard to get back on the court with them. As The Associated Press noted, he was able to move out of his boot last month and has been working on getting stronger by riding a bike and doing some light weight work. Part of his rehab included swimming in San Francisco Bay, which Thompson said was very beneficial.

Picture from the Warriors shootaround in San Antonio this morning: Klay Thompson out of a walking boot as his Achilles rehab inches forward pic.twitter.com/HZxFdrWMCa — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 8, 2021

“I’m going to incorporate that into my routine now,” Thompson said, via The Associated Press. “Tim Duncan swam his whole career and he played for 21 years. These last few years have allowed me to look at things and re-evaluate how I train and how I diet, that’s for sure. As I’m getting older I’ve got to do all the little things.”

