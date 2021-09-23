Warrior Steph Curry’s ‘Beautiful’ Surprise Leaves Wife Ayesha In Tears

Steph Curry showed that after 10 years of marriage, he still has a few surprises up his sleeve.

The Golden State Warriors star made good use of his offseason, planning a surprise wedding vow renewal with wife Ayesha that has garnered him some viral attention this week. Curry’s wife took to social media to post some images from the ceremony and share her surprise with how he pulled it off.

Steph Leaves Wife in Tears

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph of the ceremony, which she said came as a complete surprise to her. Steph arranged all of the details ahead of time, working the couple’s three children into the event and even picking out her attire on his own.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭.”

“Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.”

Ayesha shared more pictures from the ceremony, showing off the dress her husband selected and giving some big thanks to the team that helped put it together for her. The 32-year-old added that the surprise left her in tears.

As Yahoo Entertainment noted, the couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary earlier this summer, with Ayesha leaving a sweet note on Instagram calling Steph “my love” and “best friend.” The two met in high school, though it wasn’t Steph was older that he felt bold enough to make a move. They married in July 2011.

“I always had my eye on her, but I got a little shaken, for sure,” he told Parents Magazine in a 2016 interview.

Busy Summer for Couple

While Steph Curry has spent the summer preparing for what he hopes will be a bounce-back season for the Warriors after two straight years falling short of the playoffs, the All-Star guard has also been busy with plenty of off-the-court endeavors with Ayesha. The couple recently hosted a charity golf tournament for their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which delivers meals to the Bay Area community.

Cury told KGO-TV that the foundation has stepped up the relief efforts to help local families that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering millions of meals.

“Life happens and the pandemic happens and everybody was kind of put behind the 8-ball a little bit,” said Eat.Learn.Play co-founder Stephen Curry. “For our foundation everything was kind of focused on getting meals distributed out to the community. Over the last 18 months or there about, we’ve got over 17 million meals distributed.”

Get you someone who looks at you the way @StephenCurry30 looks at @ayeshacurry on the #MetGala red carpet. See more celebrity looks from tonight here: https://t.co/x1hZxGTZw2 pic.twitter.com/p7GSUxx5yL — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) September 14, 2021

The couple has also grabbed some celebrity news spotlight during the summer as well. Earlier this month they attended the Met Gala, earning some praise for their red carpet looks and being named to some “best dressed” lists.

