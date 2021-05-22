Steph Curry in ‘Unfamiliar Territory’ After Abrupt End for Warriors

Steph Curry admits he doesn’t know what to make of the abrupt ending to the Golden State Warriors season.

The Warriors became the first team in NBA history to be eliminated by the No. 9 seed, losing both games in the newly instituted play-in tournament and failing to make it into the playoff bracket. After Friday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry spoke out about the way the season ended and the uncertain future for Golden State.

Curry In New Territory

The Warriors fell to the Grizzlies in overtime on Friday, losing 117-112 after blowing a chance to win in regulation when Draymond Green’s runner failed to find the mark. After the game, Curry told reporters that he wasn’t sure how to process the end of the season.

“I have no idea,” Curry said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “This is very unfamiliar territory, obviously with the play-in and this being the end of the season. Very tough way to end it with these two games coming down to the wire and us giving it everything we had in the tank. Proud of every single person in the Oakland uniform tonight and all season.”

Though the season ended in disappointing fashion, with the Warriors going down to the wire first against the Los Angeles Lakers in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup and then falling to the Grizzlies in overtime, Curry said it was still an impressive season. He pointed out that the team was coming off just a 15-win season in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 campaign, and suffered a host of injuries this year including one to Klay Thompson that kept him from setting foot on the floor once.

“It’s a very tough way to go out,” he said. “We would love to be playing on Sunday, but we can’t lose sight of the big picture in terms of where people had us at the beginning of the season, what we were dealt with in injuries, youth, inexperience, lineup changes all year. And we’re two fourth quarters away from being a seventh or eighth seed. So it’s weird, all the way around.”