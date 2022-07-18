Warriors’ Curry Gets Assist From Drake & Peyton Manning Ahead of His Big Night

Stephen Curry has never been one to shy away from the biggest moments. Just a few, short weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors star responded to the spotlight of the NBA Finals by logging a 31-6-5 line, shooting 44% from deep and being the runaway selection for series MVP honors.

In just a matter of days, though, the man who changed basketball with his long-range game will be standing in a spotlight of an entirely different color.

On Wednesday, July 20, the 2022 edition of the ESPYS — ESPN’s yearly awards show recognizing excellence in the world of sports — will emanate from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The program will be broadcast on ABC and, for the first time ever, Curry will serve as host.

In preparation for the big night, Curry sought out advice from a pair of sports and entertainment superstars who also have some experience hosting the ESPYS.

Getting Coached Up

Being the focal point of a major television production (outside the NBA realm) isn’t wholly unfamiliar to Steph. The 34-year-old graced screens earlier this year with the HBO Max game show, About Last Night, which he co-hosted alongside his wife, Ayesha.

Nevertheless, the iconic baller revealed to People that he was compelled to seek counsel as he braces to take the ESPYS stage.

“I talked to Drake and Peyton Manning about what the hosting gig is really like, so I’m obviously nervous and excited and all the different emotions,” said Curry.

Curry referred to his hosting spot as a “bucket list-type situation,” noting that he’s just the latest in a long line of greats to act as master of ceremonies.

“I’ve seen all the list of athletes and celebrities who’ve hosted it before, and seen how they’ve come with some fun, some entertainment, stuck to their personalities, and took some chances,” said Curry, who further revealed that he intends to take some chances of his own.

“I don’t want to give away too many surprises,” he teases. “We might try to include [Ayesha] in some of the skits or some of the on-stage stuff…we’ll see.”

Warriors Up for Multiple ESPYS

Of course, Curry is no stranger to the ESPYS, having won a few of them in the past (both as an individual and as part of a team). And this year, he and his Dubs teammates are looking to add a few more to their collective trophy case.

For his part, Steph received nominations for Best Male Athlete and Best NBA Player. Meanwhile, fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson picked up a nomination for Best Comeback Athlete. Finally, the Warriors were nominated alongside squads from various sports for Beast Team.

The 2022 ESPYS will air at 8 pm ET on Wednesday (again, on ABC).

