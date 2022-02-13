Steph Curry Sounds Off on Brother Being in ‘Crossfire’ of Blockbuster Trade

The Golden State Warriors stood pat at the NBA trade deadline, electing to embark on the stretch run with the same crew that brought them back to the big boys’ table. That’s not to say, though, that the team was totally unaffected by what went down during the deal-making frenzy.

NBC Sports Bay Area‘s Josh Schrock believes that the Nets and Sixers’ blockbuster James Harden-Ben Simmons swap could have a major effect on a potential Finals matchup for the Warriors.

For Golden State star Stephen Curry, however, the mega-deal has already hit close to home. His brother — veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry — was involved in the trade, moving from the City of Brotherly Love to the Borough of Churches where he’ll team up with Steph’s old running mate, Kevin Durant.

“I had to change my favorite team in my phone to get the alerts from Philly to Brooklyn,” Curry told reporters, via NBC.

In the wake of the Warriors’ 117-115 win over the Lakers on Saturday, Steph expounded on the big move. As he sees it, his sibling fell prey to machinations outside his sphere of influence by getting traded.

“It was obviously a big move, a big splash,” Curry said. “I know he was kind of caught in the crossfire of Philly making a move like that. Because he loved it there, loved playing there and they were playing well.”

He’s not wrong about what Seth was able to accomplish in a Sixers uniform. The younger Curry had started 45 games for Philly before getting traded. Along the way, he averaged a career-best 15.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest. He continued to be a 40% longball shooter as well.

Clearly, that kind of output is something that the Nets, who have lost 11 straight games, could use from the off-guard spot. To that end, Steph sees Seth flourishing in his new digs.

“Obviously you’ve got to make that move,” he said. “Win-win for him. Hopefully, he can still be on a contender and be impactful in the playoff chase with Brooklyn. Excited to see him in a new [uniform].”

Kuminga’s Snubbing Looks Sillier by the Day

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga may have downplayed his strange exclusion from the Rising Stars event at All-Star Weekend, but it’s still a bad look for the league. And it gets worse with every hardwood gem the No. 7 overall pick produces.

On Saturday, Kuminga’s mid-season star turn continued. In 25 minutes on the court, the 19-year-old put up 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting against the Lakers. He also added nine rebounds, a blocked shot and committed just one turnover.

For the month of February, he’s averaging 16.7 points and five boards in 27 minutes per contest while making 59.4 of his field-goal attempts.

