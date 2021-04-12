Warriors’ Steph Curry Reacts to Rookie’s Potential Season-Ending Injury

Golden State Warriors’ rookie James Wiseman can’t catch a break. On Saturday night, Wiseman sustained yet another injury after landing awkwardly on his right knee during a matchup against the Houston Rockets. He left the game early and had an MRI on Sunday which concluded that he has suffered from a torn meniscus in his right knee which could have him out for the rest of the season. After the game, Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry expressed his optimism in Wiseman’s capability to bounce back.

Steph Curry Is Hopeful for the Rookie

“Hopefully he doesn’t miss too much time,” Curry said in his postgame interview per the Warriors’ SoundCloud. “It seems like when he takes a couple strides, he gets dealt a little adversity, so it’s kinda tough.”

The 7-foot-1 rookie was going up for a dunk in Saturday night’s matchup until he collided with Rockets’ Kenyon Martin Jr. who was attempting to block the shot. Wiseman then fell awkwardly where it was obvious that he had hurt his right knee.

After only six minutes of play, the team decided to take him out for the rest of the game. He managed to still put up six points. Even without Wiseman for the remainder of the game the Warriors still were able to pull out a win reliant upon Curry’s 38 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

This injury of course is extremely concerning for the Warriors. During a season that has been cursed by injuries, after returning from his first wrist injury, Wiseman had finally started to make substantial growth, only to have his season halted after suffering this right knee injury on Saturday. The good news for the team, however, was how the rest of the game played out as they secured the 125-109 win over Houston in the Chase Center.

Warriors Still Overcame the Wiseman Injury

Now that Kevon Looney is the only true center available and guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is still unavailable due to a sprained left wrist, Golden State still had good production from Curry, Andrew Wiggins (25 points), and Jordan Poole (21 points) as they rebounded from Friday’s loss to the Wizards. After a 24-9 run which gave them a 17-point lead halfway through the second quarter of the game, the Warriors were obviously the better team in the matchup.

With this 128-109 win over the Rockets, the team improved to a 25-28 record which leaves them in the 10th spot of the Western Conference. After this win, the team is still in playoff contention although they would still have to compete in a play-in tournament of the playoffs.

The team is still uncertain as to when Wiseman will return after this injury. It’s expected that in Wiseman’s absence, Draymond Green will be playing at the five in a small-ball lineup until their center makes his return.

READ NEXT: Curry’s New Backup Gets Honest With Warriors Head Coach