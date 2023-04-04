Stephen A. Smith’s Bold Andrew Wiggins Take Goes Viral Amid New Warriors Update

With the regular season quickly coming to a close, many are beginning to get excited for the Golden State Warriors‘ pending playoff-run. On top of that, the news of Andrew Wiggins returning to the team has only added more fuel to the flame.

On the April 4 edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith joined the hype-train, firing off a rant claiming that Golden State can get themselves back to the NBA Finals.

“They can go to the Finals,” Smith said when asked how far the Warriors can go with Wiggins. “Now I’m not saying that that definitively is going to happen, because KD is in Phoenix by the way, and Ja Morant is on a mission. I can’t dismiss those likelihoods or possibilities. But I can’t rule out the Golden State Warriors… Wait a minute Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, they can’t get you one game on the road? Now I know that doesn’t mean that they’ll win at home all the time. But, they are stellar at home and they’re putrid and pathetic on the road. Now they haven’t had Andrew Wiggins. Andrew Wiggins is obviously an elite defender. Obviously an 18 point-per-game scorer, who can finish in the open court, who can score from the perimeter, and can defend. That’s an additional third weapon. So, when you look at it from that perspective… we know what they are, four-time champions, four times. Six NBA Finals appearances, okay? Stephen Curry, the reigning Finals MVP. The Warriors, the reigning defending NBA Champions. I’m sorry, I can’t rule out anything when the West is as wild as it is.”

.@stephenasmith says the Warriors can go to the NBA Finals with Andrew Wiggins back 👀 pic.twitter.com/6eNw9maYrk — First Take (@FirstTake) April 4, 2023

The clip went viral, earning over 120,000 views on Twitter.

Andrew Wiggins Expected to Rejoin Warriors ‘Early This Week’

Just a day prior to Smith’s lengthy argument in favor of Golden State’s impending success, the news broke of Wiggins planning rejoin the Dubs.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski was first to report that the former No. 1 overall pick “is expected to be back early this week.”

“Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week,” Woj wrote in a tweet. “Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West.”

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week. Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/bQAw8ixINI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2023

The re-addition of Wiggins to Golden State’s lineup is huge ahead of the playoffs. Last spring he averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game throughout the spring, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, to help the Warriors capture the 2022 NBA Championship.

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Expected to Ramp Up Quickly in Return

Of course, after not playing in an NBA game since February 13, the 28-year-old will need to ramp back up and get conditioned before suiting up again.

However, that process may not take very long, according to “Bleacher Report’s” Jason Dumas. Dumas predicted that Wiggins wouldn’t have much trouble getting his wind back, during an April 4 appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast.”

“[Wiggins] is young and in shape, he runs like a gazelle,” Dumas said via 95.7 The Game’s YouTube channel. “He’s been working out the entire time he has been out, like he’s going to be cool.”