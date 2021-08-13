NBA Analyst Explains Why Warriors Should Still Go After Ben Simmons

It may not be too late for the Golden State Warriors to land Ben Simmons, one NBA analyst suggests.

After the Warriors reportedly turned down a pre-NBA draft offer from Philadelphia that came with a high asking price — Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and four first-rounders, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer — Stephen A. Smith believes there is still a way for the Warriors to land the star player.

Warriors Should Still Pursue Simmons

Appearing on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny, Guru & Dibbs,” Smith said there are mixed feelings within the Warriors organization about whether to go after Simmons. Smith said he understood any hesitation on Golden State’s part, noting that they already possess a defensive-minded big man with shooting problems in Draymond Green, and would be adding another in Simmons. But Smith said the benefits would far outweigh the risks, especially if the Sixers star could become a more reliable scorer.

“I would also add this about Simmons — think about it this way — at 6’10” with his magnificent ball-handling skills, his athleticism, his ability to push the ball up the floor, to finish at the basket, to kick the ball out to open shooters and being an elite defender — he got my vote for being Defensive Player of the Year — that’s how big-time he is,” Smith said.

Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists last season, but came under fire for his performance in Philadelphia’s seven-game loss to the Hawks in the conference semifinals, where he averaged just 9.9 points and was 15-for-45 from the free-throw line.

Smith said the price would have to be right for the Warriors — likely giving up Andrew Wiggins and a few first-round picks, but holding onto 20-year-old center James Wiseman — but said he would definitely make the move if he were in charge.

Warriors Should Grab ‘Special Player’

Smith isn’t the only NBA analyst who believes the Warriors should still pursue Simmons. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area endorsed the idea as well, noting that any fears about putting Green on Simmons on the floor at the same time would be put to rest by the team’s strong play last season when Green shared the floor with fellow big man Kevon Looney.

Poole noted that it could take some work for Simmons to shake the rough end of his tenure in Philadelphia, but said he is worth pursuing and certainly attainable for the Warriors if they are sufficiently motivated to make a deal.

“Simmons, whose salary is an approximate match to that of Wiggins, definitely is available. He committed an unforgivable sin in America’s most unforgiving sports town. His next franchise will have to do some deep psychological rehab, but Simmons is a special player,” Poole wrote.

Poole added that Philadelphia would need to move on from the previous asking price, which he characterized as a “a flight of fantasy,” but said the team could become more willing to make a deal as training camp approaches and the reality sinks in that his time in Philadelphia is almost certainly over.

