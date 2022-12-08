Stephen Curry Called Out for All-Time Starting Five List

The Golden State Warriors have one of the best trios of all time, and at the head of it all is Stephen Curry. He’s led the team to four championships, including the 2022 NBA Finals, when he won his first Finals MVP award.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Curry was asked about his all-time starting lineup, with the only rule being that he had to be included. His response got some people online very upset.

“I’m at PG,” Curry began. “I’m going with Magic [Johnson] – we’ll play hybrid guards. You got [Michael] Jordan. You got Dirk [Nowitzki] spacing the floor, shooting the ball. And you got the big man, the Diesel [Shaquille O’Neal], holding it down. So, that’s a solid lineup, I think.”

Notable omissions from Curry’s starting five include LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan. Guys like Larry Bird and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were also left off his list.

Considering Curry’s long history with James, he was the person most people pointed their attention to when critiquing the Warriors guard’s list. There were plenty of replies to the tweet implying that James should be a part of Curry’s starting five.

One was a GIF of James looking confused.

Another lumped James and Bryant together, saying that “f you don’t have Kobe or LeBron in your 5 just shut up.”

One fan even gave his own starting five, including James, Duncan, and Abdul-Jabbar.

Warriors Star Gives Top Five

Curry isn’t the only Warriors star to give a list of his top players lately, though. During a recent episode of the Throwing Bones podcast, Draymond Green put together his list of the top five NBA players of all time.

He included James, Curry, Bryant, Jordan, and O’Neal on his list.

“My top five is LJ number one, MJ number two, Kob number three, Steph number four, and Shaq number five,” Green said. “Bron started in ’03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA, no matter what the game did.”

Green has been teammates with Curry for his entire career, and he has a preexisting relationship with James, as the two are very close friends.

Warriors Lowest Moment Led to Success

Curry and Green were a part of the four Warriors teams that won championships over the past eight years, and that’s the main reason they’re regarded as highly as they are in all-time rankings. And according to GM Bob Myers, their Finals loss in 2016 helped lead them to more success.

“To take another angle at it, I’d say find people you can lose with,” Myers explained in an interview with GQ Magazine. “When we lost in 2016 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals at home, I met with Steve [Kerr] that night after the loss, and everybody else the next day. So we’re 12 hours removed from a Game 7 loss at home — in Steve’s case, 10 minutes removed. It was the perfect opportunity for people to blame other people, because it was just me in the room. But nobody did that. If you can lose with somebody, you can certainly win with them. You can win with pretty much anybody. It’s hard to lose with people, because you really find out the worst side of them.”