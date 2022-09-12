Former US President Calls Out Warriors Star Stephen Curry

Over the course of the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have cemented themselves as one of the greatest franchises in sports. But not only have they found success on the court, but they’ve also been able to create a global brand, reaching fans across the globe.

While their success as a team has played a big part in that, Stephen Curry’s popularity is the other main reason. He’s established himself as one of the best players in NBA history. Curry’s dynamic three-point shooting has inspired a generation and helped him gain fans everywhere.

Curry has even made a fan in former US President Barack Obama. Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone wrote about Curry for the publication’s cover story, and he detailed an intriguing interaction between the Warriors star and Obama. After Curry made a light-hearted comment about the moon landing on a podcast, Obama called him out via email.

“The following year, with another title behind him, Curry half-joked on a podcast that the moon landing might, in fact, be fake news,” Sullivan wrote. “He’d been shown a conspiracy-theory video during his senior year in Christian high school, Curry says today, ‘to arm us for defending our faith as we went into the world.’ But the podcast gaffe went viral. ‘And that night,’ he remembers, ‘I got an email. It was a pretty stern, direct one from President Obama.’ Man did land on the surface of the moon, Obama informed him, and what you say matters, up here in the presidential stratosphere of power. The scolding continued, Curry says: ‘You’ve got to do something about this.’”

Obama took things a step further, though, urging Curry to make things right.

Curry Smoothed Things Over With Obama

After Curry’s comments, Obama did more than just scold him. He urged Curry to make things right, as his audience listens closely to everything he says. The Warriors star did his best to make things right, reaching out to his fans and even designing a custom shoe.

“So, Curry proceeded to host a 15-minute discussion with an astronaut for his 23 million followers on IG Live,” Sullivan explained. “And he instructed Under Armour, the performance-wear company he helped level up into a powerhouse, to create a custom pair of sneakers featuring craters and the American flag that he could wear in a game and auction off to support STEM programs in the Bay Area.”

It’s safe to say that Curry and Obama still have a good relationship because after the Warriors won their fourth championship this past season, the former President reached out to him.

Obama Encourages Curry’s Trash Talk

Curry took home his first Finals MVP this past year, filling out his resume and quieting his doubters, as that was the last thing he had yet to win in the league. While he was calling out his haters after the win, Obama encouraged him to add a little spice to his message.

“This past June, Curry was on top of his home planet again,” said Sullivan. “Minutes after his Warriors won their fourth championship, the two-time regular-season MVP clutched his first NBA Finals MVP trophy, then shouted at his haters for the camera: ‘What are they gonna say now? What are they gonna say now?!’ His shirt was sopping wet with champagne, and he wanted to get back to his family. But Curry’s manager handed him the phone for one congratulatory call. Obama encouraged the champ to thump his chest. The 44th president ‘was dropping some bars,’ Curry recalls — and he suggested that Curry add a bit of sauce to the new mantra: ‘What the fuck are they gonna say now?!’”

So, while the former President made sure to hold Curry accountable, he’s clearly still a fan of the Warriors star.