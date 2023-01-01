Warriors’ Stephen Curry Falls Victim to ‘Recency Bias’ to Luka Doncic

The Golden State Warriors season is still rolling on, but the year 2022 has come and gone. It was a successful one for the Warriors, as they were able to win their fourth NBA Championship in eight years. And it was an even more impressive year for Stephen Curry, who earned his first Finals MVP trophy.

So, when thinking about who the best basketball player in the league was last season, Curry’s name should absolutely be in contention. However, according to Kevin Pelton of ESPN, Curry falls just short in that race to Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

“Certainly, no NBA player did more to elevate their historical legacy in 2022 than Curry, which makes him the year’s winner from that sense,” Pelton wrote. “Beginning this process, I was inclined to pick him. At the risk of recency bias, I was swayed to Doncic by his relative health and value in the regular season.”

Handed out this year's imaginary Golden Basketball for NBA player of the calendar year 2022: https://t.co/fTp9xBZU8j (ESPN+) — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) December 29, 2022

Golden State’s championship win last year elevated Curry’s status in the history books. With a Finals MVP trophy in hand, his resume looks as complete as anyone else to ever play the game. Curry even managed to take down Doncic and the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

Despite that, Pelton noted that Curry’s win over Doncic didn’t mean as much to Pelton because he said that Golden State’s supporting cast was worlds better than Dallas’.

“Curry won the first Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP as his team cruised past Doncic’s 4-1, but I think that result said more about their respective supporting casts than the two superstars,” said Pelton.

Warriors Listed as ‘Favorites’ to Trade for LeBron James

Speaking of NBA superstars, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been expressing some displeasure with his current situation. The team isn’t winning much, and he wishes to get back into title contention mode. In turn, some have speculated that he could request a trade.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports wrote an article ranking all 29 other teams in the league in terms of their likelihood to trade for James. He placed the Warriors in the “favorites” tier.

“Hey, speaking of quotes launching rumors, James wasn’t even a little subtle in April when he said that Stephen Curry would be the player in today’s league with whom he’d most want to play,” Quinn wrote. “The Bay Area isn’t quite New York or Los Angeles, but it’s still an extremely appealing market thanks to Silicon Valley. Golden State’s ownership has hinted that it doesn’t plan to pay for a half-billion dollar payroll in the near future, but perhaps they’d change their tune if it meant access to all of the ancillary revenue streams James creates. The Warriors may not have felt they needed James to compete for a fifth championship before the season. Their poor start could make them more aggressive.”

LeBron James can't be traded until the offseason. It's time to start considering where he might end up if the Lakers don't improve. And so, on his 38th birthday, I ranked all 29 non-Laker teams as possible 2023-24 destinations for LeBron James.https://t.co/WSsidg0Yx5 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) December 30, 2022

Juan Toscano-Anderson’s Bold Claim on Stephen Curry

Curry’s dominance extends past his four titles and MVP Finals trophy. When he’s on the court, he’s one of the most dominant players in league history and the greatest shooter of all time. On a recent edition of the Buckets podcast, Juan Toscano-Anderson said that nobody can stop Curry when he gets into his zone.

“When he’s in his zone — you know when he’s in his zone — and he doesn’t do s*** like that,” Toscano-Anderson said. “He’s not an arrogant person. When you push him to that point, when you make him mad and he’s trying to prove a point or he’s in his zone, then that type of sauce comes out. So when he was doing that, I knew it was over. Cause when Steph’s in his zone, nobody can stop him. Can’t nobody guard him, bro. Nobody. Not a soul in the NBA can guard him.”