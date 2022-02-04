Warriors’ Steph Curry Gives Update After Latest Injury Scare

The Golden State Warriors won their eighth-straight game on Thursday night, dropping the Kings 126-114 at Chase Center. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry had another strong shooting performance, knocking down 7-of-11 shots from the floor and finishing with 20 points.

With the win, Golden State moved to within two games of the top-ranked Suns in the Western Conference standings. There were some bumps and bruises along the way, though; for Steph in particular.

During the game’s waning moments, Curry to a shot to the face and was subsequently yanked by Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Afterward, he was seen bloodied and grimacing in pain on the bench.

Curry gave an update on the situation during his postgame media availability, doing his best to reassure Dub Nation that he’s no worse for wear in the wake of his latest injury scare.

On the play in question, Curry got tripped up while making a through-the-legs dribble move. As he fell to the hardwood, Kings guard Buddy Hield caught the Warriors star with a hand to the nose. He carried on for a moment, scoring a transition layup shortly thereafter, but exited the contest upon the next timeout.

However, Curry indicated that his nose was OK during his postgame presser, telling reporters, “It’s a little beat up, but it’s alright.”

When asked if he had gotten an x-ray or any kind of imaging done after the game, Steph served up one of his better sound bites of the campaign.

“No, I’m fine. Just leaking a little bit. You should see Buddy’s arm — he took the worst of it.”

This isn’t the first time Curry has been banged up recently. He missed the Warriors’ January 16 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after suffering a hand injury. The two-time league MVP had previously lost all but five games of the 2019-20 campaign to a broken hand.

Kuminga Drops Another Gem

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga was conspicuously absent from the just-announced player pool for the Rising Stars event at All-Star Weekend. For the second consecutive game, he appeared to be taking his post-snub frustrations out on the opponent.

In 26 minutes off the bench for Kerr, the No. 7 pick hit 8-of-10 shots for 18 points, while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. Meanwhile, the Warriors outscored the Kings by 15 points when he was on the floor, a mark trailing only Curry and Klay Thompson in the contest.

Of course, Kuminga has been stepping up for some time now. Since Draymond Green has been out with his back injury, the 19-year-old has averaged 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13 appearances. Over that stretch, he has also connected on 51.4% of his shot attempts and 36.1% from deep.

Still, not a rising star apparently…

