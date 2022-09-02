Warriors Star Stephen Curry Unveils Major Announcement

The Golden State Warriors have worked hard to become legends on the court. As a team, they’ve dominated the last decade. Golden State has won four out of the last eight championships, the most recent one being an impressive feat of comebacks and perseverance.

But in addition to that, they’ve worked hard to establish themselves off the court. Draymond Green hosts a podcast and is working to enter that media space, Steve Kerr is currently in Egypt working with Basketball Without Borders, and Stephen Curry has also been able to accomplish many things away from the court.

The latest of which he just announced on his Twitter account. On September 1, Curry revealed a major announcement – he is releasing a book. Curry tweeted out that his first children’s book, “I Have a Superpower,” is available for pre-order now.

“Dream BIG!! My first children’s book “I Have a Superpower” is almost here… I hope you’ll join us in helping kids everywhere realize they all have superpowers within them! Pre-order today 🙌🏽📚,” Curry tweeted out with a link to order the book.

Dream BIG!! My first children's book "I Have a Superpower” is almost here… I hope you’ll join us in helping kids everywhere realize they all have superpowers within them! Pre-order today 🙌🏽📚 https://t.co/BD3tuT7jvG pic.twitter.com/lo6ga6D3Z5 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 1, 2022

This announcement comes not long after another one of Curry’s major off-the-court accomplishments, as he just graduated from Davidson College.

Curry Graduates From Davidson

Davidson held their college graduation earlier this summer, but Curry could not attend because he was competing in the NBA Playoffs. However, the school decided to hold an event just for Curry so he could receive his diploma just as he would have at the original graduation ceremony.

At the ceremony, Curry’s mom gave a speech. She got emotional as she congratulated her son on his amazing accomplishment.

“Today you can breathe and say, ‘Check, it’s done,’ ” she said in the emotional speech. “Today you helped coach McKillop maintain his 100% graduation rate. And you set an example for others, young and old, that it’s never too late to complete your education.”

"This is a dream come true for me…" Sonya Curry begins her remarks as Stephen Curry awaits his diploma.#CurryFor3 pic.twitter.com/zWPM9Y5Kfm — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) August 31, 2022

Curry left Davidson after three years in college in favor of entering the NBA Draft, but he decided to go back to school and complete his degree.

His mom wasn’t the only one who congratulated him, though.

Curry Receives Praise From NBA Co-Stars

Los Angeles Lakers superstar took to Instagram to congratulate Curry on his major accomplishment.

“AMAZING!! CONGRATULATIONS @STEPHENCURRY30!! MAJOR BRO,” James wrote on his Instagram Story.

LeBron James reacts to Stephen Curry's Davidson graduation, Hall of Fame induction and jersey retirement 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yRUdi7ZHvY — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 31, 2022

In addition, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams had a message for Curry. Davidson played a message Williams sent Curry and posted it on their Twitter account. The youngster said that, while Curry was an inspiration to him, he also still holds a bit of a grudge from the Finals.

“What’s up brother. First off, I wanted to say congratulations. It’s a huge accomplishment, it’s a blessing. I wore #30 in high school because of you. I’m not wearing a ring because of you, so, I’m a little partial,” Williams said with a smirk. “But congratulations on your success. I wish you luck. I’ll see you again next year.”

Curry’s had a very busy offseason, all after winning his first NBA Finals MVP. The Warriors star had already graduated this summer, and his very first children’s book is on the way. What’s next?